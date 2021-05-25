Hyperautomation Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Hyperautomation market is expected to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Summary of the Report:

The Global Hyperautomation Market is projected to witness a significant increase in the revenue generation and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.2 % in the forecast period of 2019-2027. The report further segments the Hyperautomation industry into types of products offered by the market and application spectrum. The report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.

The report also takes into consideration the effect of the different restrictions imposed in different regions on the Hyperautomation industry and its key segments. It also offers a current and future impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall Hyperautomation market.

Key participants include UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Catalytic Inc., among others.

The global Hyperautomation market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2019-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Hyperautomation market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Machine Learning (ML) Biometrics Chatbots Natural Language Generation (NLG) Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) BFSI Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Others



The global Hyperautomation market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Hyperautomation market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Hyperautomation industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Hyperautomation market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

