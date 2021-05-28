Hyperautomation Market 2021-2026 Potential Growth | Global Players – UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The global Hyperautomation Market size was valued at USD XX Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.2%.

Latest added Hyperautomation Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Hyperautomation Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Hyperautomation Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/hyperautomation-market/sample

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Hyperautomation Market, By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premise), Technology (Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Biometrics, Chatbots, Natural Language Generation (NLG) ), Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Telecom & Information Technology (IT), Manufacturing, Construction, Wholesale Distribution, Non-profit Organizations, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Retail) and Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Hyperautomation Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Hyperautomation Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/hyperautomation-market/toc

Market Synopsis

The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others. BFSI industry possesses a huge prospective for the application of hyperautomation. For instance, in the e-KYC procedure, an ICR (Intelligent Character Recognition) solution allows handwritten multiuse KYC forms to e-forms in relevant KYC portals fields with the data getting further populated in pertinent fields.

Growing automation trends in the manufacturing and healthcare sector are gaining significant traction worldwide, and in turn, are driving the hyperautomation market growth. Several manufacturing firms are implementing hyperautomation for decreasing operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve the overall manufacturing process efficiency. Nevertheless, a slow-down in manufacturing activities across the globe is having an adverse impact on the market size in the present year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

However, the cost-prohibitive capital requirement may create hindrances in the growth of the hyperautomation market in the forecast period.

Technology Insights

By technology, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) accounted for the largest share of the hyperautomation market in 2019

In terms of revenue, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) dominated the hyperautomation market in 2019. RPA comprises a robotic software that accomplishes functions that are repetitive in nature. RPA is a fundamental part that enables hyperautomation in various applications. RPA offers the benefits of speeding-up processes for allowing hyper-automation and expediting it for executing tasks in a better way. RPA possesses the ability to imitate human tasks.

NLG assists computers in transforming structured data into text information in a language understandable by humans. NLG platform provides dedicated solutions for end-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, scalable and rapidly deployable at a lower cost of implementation.

Industry Verticals Insights

By industry verticals, manufacturing industry is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period

In terms of revenue, manufacturing industry is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 19.2% in the forecast period. Several manufacturing firms are implementing hyperautomation for decreasing operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve the overall manufacturing process efficiency. Several firms in the manufacturing sector, to overcome time-consuming processes including customer communication management, inventory management, purchase, and payment processing, as well as maintaining cost reduction and implementing innovative business practices, are switching to hyperautomation to better streamline the operations rapidly across the supply chain.

Regional Insights

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the hyperautomation market in 2019

In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific region, led by China, dominated the hyperautomation market with a share of 42.8% in 2019. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the growing transformation of the manufacturing facilities into smart factories. The growing acceptance of RPA technology, owing to a surge in automation in the region. The APAC region is a significant market for driving RPA and AI development.

The hyperautomation market in the European region is projected to grow at a rate of 17.9% in the period 2021-2027 due to a surge in the manufacturing of automotive in the region.

Major Companies and Market Share Analysis

The leading players in the hyperautomation market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities.

A few leading players in the hyperautomation market include:

UiPath

SolveXia

Appian

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd.

OneGlobe LLC

Wipro Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Catalytic Inc.

In February 2020, Yseop, a leading AI and NLG firm, made an announcement about entering into a collaboration with Automation Anywhere Inc., a leading RPA firm. The collaboration is intended to assist joint customers’ interoperability and let enterprises to increase automation efficiency for further business processes.

In October 2019, Automation Anywhere Inc., a leading firm in Robotic Process Automation Technology (RPA), made an announcement about the expansion of the firm’s operations into the Greater China Region (GCR) by opening several offices in the region.

Key companies profiled

UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Catalytic Inc.

Segments Covered in this Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2027. The scope of the report can be defined as:

MarketDigits has segmented the global Hyperautomation market on the basis of technology, industry verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North AmericaEurope

Germany

Latin America

MEA

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/hyperautomation-market/analyst



About Market Digits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com