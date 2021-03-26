Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size, Key Players Analysis, Competitive Scenario, Opportunities, Development Status 2021-2027|IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation and Amazon.com.

The global hyper-scale data centers market is segmented on the basis of components, end user, vertical. On the basis of components, the market is segmented as servers, networking, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as cloud service providers, collocation service providers, enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, telecom and IT, government, healthcare, others.

Hyper-scale data centers are designed to provide a mainly single scalable compute architecture. The architecture is developed from individual servers known as nodes that offer networking, computing, and storage solutions. These nodes are clustered together and managed as a single entity. The key idea behind developing hyper-scale data center architecture is to start with minor infrastructure in order to keep the initial investments as low as possible. With growing demand, new nodes can be added to the cluster in order to expand the initial infrastructure of the hyper-scale data center.

Leading Players of Hyper-scale Data Center Market:

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

com.

The market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Hyper-scale Data Center market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

