Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market  2021 Exclusive Manufacturers – Nutanix Inc., Dell Inc., VMware Inc., Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)" provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry.

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market are Nutanix Inc., Dell Inc., VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco System Inc., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., IBM Corp. (Red Hat Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., StarWind Software Inc., Datacore Software Corp, Maxta Inc., Pivot3 Inc. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– July 2019 – Cisco and Acacia Communications have entered into a definitive agreement under which Cisco has agreed to acquire Acacia. An existing Cisco supplier, Acacia designs and manufactures high-speed, optical interconnect technologies that allow webscale companies, service providers, and data center operators to meet the fast-growing consumer demands for data.

– June 2019 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has continued the expansion of its hybrid cloud portfolio with enhanced automation, more choice, workload-optimized solutions, and a consistent experience across clouds. These updates include extending AI-driven operations and composability across its portfolio, adding new workload-optimized infrastructure, and expanding the choice of clouds through new partnerships with Google Cloud and Equinix .

Key Market Trends

Large Enterprises is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate

– Converged infrastructure involves a preconfigured package of software and hardware in a single system for simplified management, where the compute, storage, and networking components are discrete and can be separated. In a hyper-converged environment, the components cannot be separated, here the software-defined elements are implemented virtually, with seamless integration into the hypervisor environment. This allows organizations to easily expand capacity by deploying additional modules.

– HCI solutions are increasingly emerging as the ideal alternative to public cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS as these systems are simple to manage and help reduce the costs associated with traditional data center systems. HCI brings cloud-like flexibility to on-premises data centers, which is prompting many cloud service providers to implement HCI systems in their cloud.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

