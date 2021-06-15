Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Kingsafe Group, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark
Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.
QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.
Report Scope and Segmentation:
|Study Period
|2014 – 2027
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2021 – 2027
|Unit
|Value(USD million)
|Segmentation
|By Manufacturers:
Kingsafe Group, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, TWE Group, Avgol, KNH, Fibertex, Mitsui Chemicals, Glatfelter, Suominen
By Types:
Spunlaced
Heat Sealing
Dry Papermaking
Meltblown
Other
By Applications:
Cotton Pad
Sanitary Napkin
Diaper
Wipe
Other
Table of Contents:
1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Overview
1.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Product Overview
1.2 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Spunlaced
1.2.2 Heat Sealing
1.2.3 Dry Papermaking
1.2.4 Meltblown
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Application
4.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Cotton Pad
4.1.2 Sanitary Napkin
4.1.3 Diaper
4.1.4 Wipe
4.1.5 Other
4.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country
5.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country
6.1 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country
8.1 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Business
10.1 Kingsafe Group
10.1.1 Kingsafe Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 Kingsafe Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Kingsafe Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Kingsafe Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.1.5 Kingsafe Group Recent Development
10.2 Freudenberg
10.2.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information
10.2.2 Freudenberg Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Freudenberg Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Kingsafe Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.2.5 Freudenberg Recent Development
10.3 Kimberly-Clark
10.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information
10.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development
10.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö
10.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.4.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development
10.5 TWE Group
10.5.1 TWE Group Corporation Information
10.5.2 TWE Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 TWE Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 TWE Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.5.5 TWE Group Recent Development
10.6 Avgol
10.6.1 Avgol Corporation Information
10.6.2 Avgol Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Avgol Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Avgol Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.6.5 Avgol Recent Development
10.7 KNH
10.7.1 KNH Corporation Information
10.7.2 KNH Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 KNH Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 KNH Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.7.5 KNH Recent Development
10.8 Fibertex
10.8.1 Fibertex Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fibertex Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Fibertex Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Fibertex Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.8.5 Fibertex Recent Development
10.9 Mitsui Chemicals
10.9.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information
10.9.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.9.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development
10.10 Glatfelter
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Glatfelter Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Glatfelter Recent Development
10.11 Suominen
10.11.1 Suominen Corporation Information
10.11.2 Suominen Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Suominen Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Suominen Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered
10.11.5 Suominen Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Distributors
12.3 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
