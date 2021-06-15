Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027 | Kingsafe Group, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Kingsafe Group, Freudenberg, Kimberly-Clark, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, TWE Group, Avgol, KNH, Fibertex, Mitsui Chemicals, Glatfelter, Suominen

By Types:

Spunlaced

Heat Sealing

Dry Papermaking

Meltblown

Other



By Applications:

Cotton Pad

Sanitary Napkin

Diaper

Wipe

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Product Overview

1.2 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spunlaced

1.2.2 Heat Sealing

1.2.3 Dry Papermaking

1.2.4 Meltblown

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Application

4.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cotton Pad

4.1.2 Sanitary Napkin

4.1.3 Diaper

4.1.4 Wipe

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country

5.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country

6.1 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country

8.1 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Business

10.1 Kingsafe Group

10.1.1 Kingsafe Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kingsafe Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kingsafe Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kingsafe Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.1.5 Kingsafe Group Recent Development

10.2 Freudenberg

10.2.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information

10.2.2 Freudenberg Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Freudenberg Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kingsafe Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.2.5 Freudenberg Recent Development

10.3 Kimberly-Clark

10.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

10.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

10.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.4.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

10.5 TWE Group

10.5.1 TWE Group Corporation Information

10.5.2 TWE Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TWE Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 TWE Group Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.5.5 TWE Group Recent Development

10.6 Avgol

10.6.1 Avgol Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avgol Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Avgol Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Avgol Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.6.5 Avgol Recent Development

10.7 KNH

10.7.1 KNH Corporation Information

10.7.2 KNH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 KNH Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 KNH Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.7.5 KNH Recent Development

10.8 Fibertex

10.8.1 Fibertex Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fibertex Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Fibertex Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Fibertex Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.8.5 Fibertex Recent Development

10.9 Mitsui Chemicals

10.9.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mitsui Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.9.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Glatfelter

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Glatfelter Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Glatfelter Recent Development

10.11 Suominen

10.11.1 Suominen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Suominen Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Suominen Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Suominen Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Products Offered

10.11.5 Suominen Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Distributors

12.3 Hygienic Nonwoven Fabric Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

