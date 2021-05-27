Hygiene Packaging Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2030

Hygiene Packaging Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the hygiene packaging market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2028. In terms of growth, the global hygiene packaging market is projected to witness rapid growth by the end of 2028, owing to the increasing scope of hygiene packaging in end-use industries such as personal care, food & beverages, healthcare, and others. Thus, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the hygiene packaging market report.

Hygiene packaging is an irresistible topic for all the products available in the market. Hygiene packaging can resist spread of unwanted disease & infection and maintains product’s integrity. The hygiene packaging market is expected to grow due to the push of end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care sectors, which are registering significant growths in several regions, owing to increased consumption.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are more concern about hygiene maintenance and staying away from contaminated environment. Frequent sanitization and use of hygiene paper increased drastically to control pandemic effect. Therefore, as per TMR analysis, COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the target market. Sales of hygiene paper and films increased exponentially in the past year 2020, and with good self-care practices among consumers, the hygiene packaging market is expected to gain more heights during the forecast years.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions and Greater Life Expectancy to Drive Global Market

Proper hygiene maintenance is non-negotiable for end users to make prevention to any kind of diseases and unwanted contamination that can impact quality life negatively. When it comes to the point of delivering the best quality standards of hygiene packaging, major hygiene factors required to be upheld and high levels of sanitization process and maintaining cleanliness must be practiced throughout the process of manufacturing and packaging of the products. The demand from personnel level of working in manufacturing operation to the production process is escalating the growth for hygiene packaging market.

Unlike cloth and cotton handkerchiefs and towels, hygiene papers can be used repeatedly. Thus, it controls the spread of viral diseases. Hygiene papers give more advantage such as community disease prevention from infection and bacterial impact when used for hand cleaning and drying. This reduces the risk associated with the viral spread, cold, and flu and other major diseases such as COVID-19. This, in turn, is propelling sales opportunities for the hygiene paper sales and thus, hygiene packaging. Hygiene products such as napkins, kitchen towels, toilet rolls, and hygiene films are convenient for usage, and enhance cleaning and sanitization process for better health. Moreover, packaging used for these products is made of recyclable and decomposable material, and less harmful for the society and environment.

In order to maintain proper hygiene and reduce health issues, key players are using advanced technologies for manufacturing hygiene packaging that ensures quality attributes of inside products such as moisture, softness, smoothness, absorption, and less water consumption during production.

Product Level Developments Ensuring Alertness and Hygiene Amplify Sales of Hygiene Packaging

In order to achieve maximum share of the global market, some of the key players are focusing on improvisation of existing products. In recent years, the hygiene market has seen new products in baby care and adult incontinence that feature the wearable sensor technology. It aims to improve comforts of users and help prevent skin problems. These technologies typically alert and notify when a diaper needs to be changed. In the adult incontinence space, Abena has partnered with the innovative wearable sensor technology of MediSens Wireless to create “Nova,” an adult incontinence product equipped with a digital sensor that registers changes in wetness levels, which is then shared via Nova app. Moreover, Korean start-up Monit developed a Bluetooth sensor that and can detect faeces and urine by monitoring temperature, humidity, and gas. Since the product is in the outer part of the diaper, it can be reused and functions separately as an air quality and temperature monitor.

Hygiene Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

The global hygiene packaging market is highly fragmented in nature where major portion of the market share is held by domestic players. Some of the key players operating in the global hygiene packaging market are Amcor Limited, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), SOFIDEL Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Amerplast Ltd., Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd, Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Procter & Gamble Company, and Krugar Products L.P.

The tier structure is formulated on the basis of segmental revenue and market share of companies. As per tier structure, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), SOFIDEL Group, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation are tier 1 players in the hygiene packaging market. These players focuses on widening their product portfolio for multiple applications to gain a competitive edge in the market. Tier 2 players include Georgia-Pacific LLC, Procter & Gamble Company, and Amcor Plc. Tier 3 players include Krugar Products L.P., Wepa Hygieneprodukte GmbH, Amerplast Ltd., and Kris Flexipacks Pvt Ltd.

Global Hygiene Packaging Market Segmentation

Hygiene packaging Market by Product Type

Paper At Home Away from Home

Films Microporous

Non-porous

Hygiene Packaging Market by End Use Application

Hygiene Paper Toilet Roll Kitchen Roll Folded Tissues Napkins

Hygiene Films Diapers Baby Adult Sanitary Napkins Surgical Clothing Tapes & Laminates



Hygiene Packaging Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

