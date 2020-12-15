Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global hydroxychloroquine market witnessed strong growth during 2014-2019. Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), with the chemical formula C 18 H 26 ClN 3O , is a chemotherapeutic agent drug mainly used to prevent and treat malaria. It works against the erythrocytic forms of malarial parasites and is often consumed in an oral tablet form. Hydroxychloroquine also treats several other diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Q fever, and Porphyria Cutanea Tarda (PCT). In recent times, it is also being tested for the possible treatment of the highly-infectious respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. Hydroxychloroquine exhibits several immunosuppressive, anti-autophagy, and antimalarial properties since it suppresses immune functions and introduces antigens and cytokines in the body.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hydroxychloroquine-market/requestsample

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the unavailability of a vaccine for mitigating the growth of SARS-CoV-2 virus, is currently driving the demand for hydroxychloroquine. Numerous clinical trials and experiments are being performed to speculate its efficacy and safety to treat coronavirus patients. Furthermore, the growing incidences of malaria and various other chronic diseases, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries, are also propelling the adoption of this drug. Moreover, the increasing cases of numerous autoimmune diseases, such as lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis, are further inducing the product demand. Additionally, the deployment of favorable government policies to encourage global health, along with increasing investments in several R&D activities in the field of medical sciences, are expected to drive the global hydroxychloroquine market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hydroxychloroquine market to experience robust growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Dosage Type:

200 Mg

300 Mg

400 Mg

Others

Breakup by Distribution:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Breakup by Application:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Lupus Erythematosus

Malaria

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Others

Breakup by Grade:

USP Standards Grade

EP Standards Grade

Pharmaceutical Standards Grade

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

Laurus Labs

Lupin Limited

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Prasco Laboratories

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Torrent Pharma

Zydus Cadila

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2ZX8VZj

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800