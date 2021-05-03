Hydrosurgery System Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2026

Hydrosurgery is a medical technique that involves the removal of a tissue with a jet of water, used as a dissecting tool to complete the procedure. Through this procedure surgeons are able to precisely target damaged and necrotic tissues and spare visible tissues.

The global hydrosurgery system market is apprehended to see impressive growth in the near future due to present successful models and new product innovations. An encouraging sign can be observed in the market with changing consumer trends. The expansion for a better customer support will shape up the market for future prospects in state of development for such product. The growth of the market is driven by year-on-year rise in the registered patient population as well as rise in the incidence of fire-related accidents

This modality is well utilized and comes up to be a better alternative for procedures involving soft tissue debridement. Mostly observed to be in practice for acute partial-thickness burns which is a major condition observed as burn injuries are the fourth most common traumatic injury worldwide. According to the WHO in 2014, 11 million people were treated for burn injuries with fatal results.

Burn injuries are significant cause of morbidity and mortality for both adults and children, but there is a downward trend been observed in burn incidence. The most widely accepted hydrosurgery system is Vesrajet, designed and manufactured by Smith and Nephew. It is a kind device that provides an operation technique with minimum effect on target tissue and adjacent areas.

The system includes a power console, handpiece and tubing assembly mostly in conjunction with sterile saline and waste receptacle. The hydrosurgery system processes a high speed powered waterjet for wound debridement, which highlights the conventional practices that include sharp techniques to remove the infected layer of tissue with pulsed lavage..

Greater adoption of hydrosurgery device’s such as Versajet from Smith and Nephew in many developing economies is observed due to the liberal FDI policies within the industries and increasing consumer inclination towards maintaining aesthetic appearance. A field safety notice was also registered for the hydrosurgery device due to its manufacturing error in reported headpieces. SpineJet XL also uses a line of hydrosurgery device for the spine, introduced by HydroCision Inc. Hydrosurgery systems owe a large share comparatively than other wound debridement devices, the dynamics of the market is still on its initial phase and could be energized with different working factors. As it is a promising market with a limited product listing, it provides a clear chance for further development.

Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

On the basis of regional presence, the global hydrosurgery system market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China, Middle East & Africa and China. North America is expected to lead in the global hydrosurgery system market due to new product innovations, manufacturers are targeting developed markets with growing number of accidental cases in this region, and product awareness due to medical conferences.

Europe is the second leading market in the global hydrosurgery system market due to development activities, focus on aesthetic appearance and large research base. The Asia Pacific excluding China market is also expected to grow at a higher rate owing to changing lifestyle, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and growing research and development activities.

Examples of some of the key players in the global hydrosurgery devices market are HydroCision, Smith and Nephew, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, and Others. Acquisition, mergers, strategic collaborations, and technology play vital roles in the growth of global hydrosurgery devices market.

