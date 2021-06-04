Hydropower Generation Market 2021 Drivers, Business Insights and Regional Forecast To 2027

According to Allied Market Research, the global hydropower generation market is expected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. The surge in demand for electricity and inclination toward clean energy have boosted the market growth.

Rise in demand for clean energy across the globe and to reduce the dependency on conventional fossil fuel such as coal to generate the electricity has led to set up various hydroelectric power projects across the globe. In addition, governments of various countries have imposed stringent environmental policies to reduce the carbon footprint. Due to this, various developed and developing countries such as the U.S., China, and India have closed their coal power stations and have invested heavily to install new hydropower generation stations for the generation of renewable power to meet the growing energy demand. Owing to this, the demand for new hydropower is expected to surge significantly across the globe during the forecast period.

Hydropower generation is now perceived as a potential, cost-effective, and renewable source of power. Moreover, the depleting fossil fuels have further supplemented the need for hydropower plants. Although there are a few challenges for the hydropower generation market to overcome, an increase in R&D to find a sustainable solution such as damless hydropower plants is expected to boost its widespread adoption in the near future.

Based on capacity, the hydropower generation market is fragmented into small hydro power plant (up to 1MW), medium hydro power plant (1MW – 10MW), and large hydro power plant (above 10MW). The large hydro power plant (above 10MW) is the leading segment that dominated the global market with more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019.

Region wise, the hydropower generation market size is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for a major global hydropower generation market share in 2019, and dominated the global market with nearly half of the total market share in 2019.

Key players operating in the global hydropower generation market include Andritz Hydro USA Inc., GE Energy, CPFL Energia S.A., Sinohydro Corporation, IHI Corporation, Alstom Hydro, China Hydroelectric Corporation, China Three Gorges Corporation, ABB Ltd, and Gerdau S.A.

Key findings of the study

The large hydro power plant (above 10MW) segment dominated the global market hydropower generation with around 65.0% of the market share in terms of revenue.

The medium hydro power plant (1MW – 10MW) segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global hydropower generation market with around 49.2% of the market share in terms of revenue. In addition, it is also estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Covid-19 Scenario

Governments imposed the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This resulted in postponement of ongoing and proposed projects of governments. However, the impact on facilities with high level of automation has been lesser as compared to those that do not have automation.

There have been uncertainty and liquidity shortages, which in turn, led to occurrence of risks related to financing and refinancing of some of the hydropower projects. Moreover, few development and modernization projects have been halted as the supply chain disrupted.

