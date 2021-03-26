Hydroponics Market Forecast, Top Companies, Size, Share and Trend | Global Hydroponics Industry Research Report

The global hydroponics market is foreseen to be valued at USD 22.2 Billion by 2028 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 11.3% through the estimated timeline. An agricultural technique—hydroponics is generally used for growing plants or crops in a soil-less medium, including a mineral water and nutrient solution. Hydroponics technique is gaining popularity in the overall agriculture sector due to the maximum yield obtained by using this certain technique. Furthermore, crops cultivation through hydroponics minimizes the external environmental effects on the growth of crops, as hydroponics offers controlled and precise environment conditions. Hydroponics adoption in agriculture further reduces the natural resources’ burden like water and land, since the water utilized in making the nutrient solution can be reused and recycled.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hydroponics business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Hydroponics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry.

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Hydroponics market

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Hydroponics market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Hydroponics market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dye sublimated apparel market on the basis of type, crop type, equipment, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Aggregate Systems

Ebb & Flow Systems

Drip Systems

Wick Systems

Liquid Systems

Deep Water Culture

Nutrient Film Technique

Aeroponics

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

HVAC

LED Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling

Control Systems

Others

Input Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Nutrients

NPK

Trace Minerals

Others

Grow Media

Rockwool

Perlite & Vermiculite

Coco Fiber

Others

Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers

Others

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Hydroponics market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Hydroponics market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Hydroponics market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

