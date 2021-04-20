Hydronic Control Market Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Regional Insights, and Global Industry Dynamics By 2026

Global Hydronic Control Market was valued US$30.87 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$41.23 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than 3.68% during a forecast period.

Global Hydronic Control Market is segmented by Product, by Application and by Region.

Hydronic Control Market by Equipment segment is classified into Actuators, Valves, Flow Controllers and Control Panels. Installation Type segment classified into New, Retrofit. By Sector segment classified into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Equipment Segment Actuators is major in the Hydronic Control Market. Actuators separate the Mechanical system from Hydronic Control system. Actuators receives signal from controller for controlling the valves and dampers in hydronic system. Because of remote access, it saves time during installation. In terms of Installation Type segment New hold the largest share. It is basically done in newly constructed building, New installation helps to achieve eco-friendly operations. Many governments across the world are indorsing investments in smart buildings owing to many benefits associated with it. In terms of Sector Segment industrial Hydronic Control segment is major in the Hydronic Control Market. Which held the largest market share during the forecast period. In industrial sector maximum energy consumption due to the manufacturing and processing, the implementation of hydronic controls can help efficiently in power HVAC system.

Growth and trend of automation in advanced infrastructure, construction of residential and commercial buildings propelled the demand of Hydronic Control Market. Installation cost is high for Hydronic Control Market.

North America hold the major share in the global Hydronic Control market. Growth of advanced infrastructure, construction of residential and commertial building are major factors supporting the growth of Hydronic Control market. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Hydronic Control Market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. Siemens, Danfoss, Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, IMI plc, Belimo, Giacomini, Caleffi, Flamco, Armstrong, Oventrop, Reflex, Spirotech and Xylem among others.

Scope of the Global Hydronic Control Market

Global Hydronic Control Market By Equipment:

Actuators Valves

Flow Controllers

Control Panels

Global Hydronic Control Market By Installation Type:

New

Retrofit

Global Hydronic Control Market By Sector:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Hydronic Control Market By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in Global Hydronic Control Market:

Siemens

Danfoss

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

IMI plc

Belimo

Giacomini

Caleffi

Flamco

Armstrong

Oventrop

Reflex

Spirotech

Xylem