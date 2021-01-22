Hydrolyzed Collagen in Food and Beverages Market 2021-28 surge prominent growth at US$ 350 million with Gelita AG, Rousselot, Nitta Gelatin, Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech, Nippi Collagen, NeoCell Corporation, Giant Sports International, Beijing Semnl Biotechnology, Codeage, Amicogen, BioCell Technology LLC

Hydrolyzed Collagen in Food and Beverages Market is estimated at US$ 350 million to register a CAGR of +11% by 2028.

Hydrolyzed collagen (also known as collagen peptides) is collagen that’s been broken down into more easily dissolvable amino acids, often available as a collagen powder dietary supplement. There is evidence that collagen supplementation can support skin, nails, joint and muscle health.

Hydrolyzed collagen (HC) is a group of peptides with low molecular weight (3–6 KDa) that can be obtained by enzymatic action in acid or alkaline media at a specific incubation temperature. HC can be extracted from different sources such as bovine or porcine.

Hydrolyzed collagen is used in baby oil, skincare, lotions, color cosmetics, hair care, and other products due to its multiple functionalities. Hydrolyzed collagen heals skin conditions such as wrinkles, eczema, acne, and blemishes, and makes the skin smooth and lustrous.

The fibroblast is the most common cell that creates collagen. Gelatin, which is used in food and industry, is collagen that has been irreversibly hydrolyzed.

Major Players Covered in this Report:

Gelita AG

Rousselot

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd

Nippi Collagen

NeoCell Corporation

Giant Sports International Inc.

Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

Codeage, Amicogen, Inc.

BioCell Technology LLC

Weishardt

Antler Farms

Connoils LLC

Perfect Supplements

Major segmentation by benefits:

Strengthen your joints and help with pain caused by conditions like osteoarthritis

Joint pain improvement with collagen consumption have used high-dose collagen hydrolysate supplements

Major segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinic

Market segmentation by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of the world

