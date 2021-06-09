Hydrogen Vehicle Market In-depth Analysis of Key Players, Growth Opportunities and Forecast till 2031

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the hydrogen vehicle market is expected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Substantial growth in production and sales of hydrogen fuel cells provides a positive outlook to the overall hydrogen vehicle industry. Moreover, rising R&D activity for the development of more efficient fuel cell technology is projected to propel the growth in long run and register incremental $ opportunity of US$ 150 Mn during the forecast period.

Rising concern over greenhouse gas emissions along with an urgent need to address the climate change issue is driving demand for hydrogen vehicles. Additionally, zero-emission targets set by different countries coupled with favourable government policies pushing green hydrogen fuel cell technology is projected to drive the demand and sales of hydrogen vehicles.

Moreover, rise in awareness regarding the adverse effects of CO2 emissions among people along with a change in consumer preference has provided an uptick to the growth in demand for hydrogen vehicles.

Prominent automotive manufacturers such as Dailmer SA and Toyota are adopting fuel cell technologies in vehicles to carry the transition from conventional to clean fuel. These key developments in the hydrogen vehicle market are projected to augment its growth in the coming decade.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell to Propel the Market GrowthHydrogen fuel cell is the most sought out technology to be used in hydrogen vehicles. This can be attributed to the zero-emission caused by it along with high adaptability among light-duty vehicle fleet.

Additionally, market players are investing heavily in fuel cell technology by spending in R&D infrastructure while collaborating with other prominent players to expand their market. For instance, Daimler and Nissan GM have announced the commercialization of FCVs within the span of the next few years.

Moreover, various countries are opting for a transition into clean fuel to tackle the issue of CO2 emissions. For instance, China has shown interest in long-distance zero-emission intercity transit that involves the use of hydrogen fuel cell buses. Japan, South Korea, the EU and US all have public funding plans for investment in a hydrogen fuel cell that exceeds US$ 100 Mn annually.

These positive developments are projected to bolster the demand and sales of hydrogen vehicle over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Hydrogen Vehicle Market Outlook

Asia Pacific emerges out to be at the forefront of hydrogen vehicle production. This can be attributed to the existing industrial production of hydrogen which stands at 25 Mn Tons/ year. Moreover, China sold around ~3,000 FCEVs during the period 2017-2019 poising itself at top of the ladder.

On the other hand, Japan is most dedicated to becoming a leader in the hydrogen market owing to geographic and environmental restriction. For instance, around 3,219 fuel cell cars were sold and leased as of June 2019 in Japan, with plans to deploy around 100 hydrogen-powered vehicles in Olympics 2021.

