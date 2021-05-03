Hydrogen Generation Market Size Worth USD 234 Billion By 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%



Hydrogen generation market is growing globally and mainly because of increasing application of the product in various industries. There are various technologies which are used to produce hydrogen, including partial oxidation of oil, water electrolysis, coal gasification, and steam methane reforming. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of hydrogen generation related products.

Hydrogen as an element is accessible in profusion inferable from its high chemical proclivity. The item is produced from a range of feedstock choices using both sustainable and non-inexhaustible processes.

Hydrogen Generation Market Dynamics

Escalating growth of the transportation sector across the globe, rising accentuation on decarbonizing energy end-use, decline in nature of crudes alongside expanding interest for cleaner energies, the prevalence of favorable government policies, the introduction of fuel-cell vehicles and expanded utilization of renewables wellsprings of fuel are a portion of the major just as imperative variables which will liable to increase the growth of the hydrogen generation market.

On the contrary, hydrogen energy storage is rather more expensive than fossil fuels also, it provides an alternative physical storage, wherein hydrogen is stored in solid form on surfaces.

Hydrogen Generation Market Segmental Insights

On the basis of technology, it is divided into partial oxidation (POX), steam methane reforming (SMR), coal classification and electrolysis. The increasing demand for hydrogen across the globe is one of the huge components for the growth of steam methane transforming innovation as it is the savviest innovation for the hydrogen age. Operational advantages, for example, high conversion efficiency related to the steam methane reforming process are driving the segment.

Hydrogen Generation Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest hydrogen generation market, wherein Japan is considered as one of the first country to commercialize fuel cells and further supporting other fuel cells related projects.

Hydrogen Generation Market Competition Scenario

Uniper (Germany), Air Liquide (France), Air Products &Chemicals (US) and Linde (Germany) are among the key market players operating in the hydrogen generation market.

Hydrogen Generation Market

By Source

Blue Hydrogen

Green Hydrogen

Grey Hydrogen

By Technology

Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)

Partial Oxidation (POX)

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

By Application

Petroleum Refinery

Ammonia Production

Methanol Production

Transportation

Power Generation

Other Applications

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

