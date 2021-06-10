Hydrogen Generation Market Scope Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Hydrogen Generation Market: Overview

The rise in applications that require fuel cell power generation is a prime factor promoting the growth of the global hydrogen generation market during the forecast period set between 2020 and 2030. The rising demand for long term power storage from various industrial and commercial sectors is also expected to add boost to the overall growth of the market in the coming years. Hydrogen is created utilizing various assets like flammable gas, biomass, coal, and different other sustainable and non-environmentally friendly power sources. Presently, gaseous petrol is the essential wellspring of hydrogen creation, and steam methane reformers utilizing petroleum gas are significantly utilized for creation.

The global hydrogen generation market is categorized on the basis of source, technology, application, and region. In terms of source, the market is grouped into grey hydrogen, green hydrogen, and blue hydrogen. Based on technology, the market is categorized into electrolysis, coal gasification, steam methane reforming or SMR, and partial oxidation or POX. Further classification of application segment includes power generation, transportation, methanol production, ammonia production, petroleum refinery, and other applications.

The report offers an elaborate overview of the market for hydrogen generation and its growth parameters. His includes factors driving, repelling, challenging, and bringing new growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. It also throws light on the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on this market and what measures can be adopted by players to attract more revenues in the next couple of years. The report also lists the number of manufacturers, and their recent contributions to the market in the form of innovations and trends. Furthermore, the report is available for sale on the company website.

Hydrogen Generation Market: Competitive Analysis

Companies operating in the global hydrogen generation market are engaging in collaborative agreements such as merger and acquisition, joint ventures, and partnerships. Some other players are investing in research and development of better products or on quality control so as to maintain their existing position in the overall market.

Some of the key players of this market include;

Ataway

HytECH Power,

PowerTap, Heliogen,

Hiringa Energy

Electrochaea, Green Hydrogen Systems

Exytron

Ally-Hi Tech

Plug Power

Starfire Energy

Enapter

Claind

McPhy Energy

Xebec

Taiyo Nippon

Showa Denko

Messer Group

Fuel Cell Energy

NEL Hydrogen

Engie ITM Power

Iwatani

Air Products & Chemicals

Cummins

Air Liquide

Hydrogen Generation Market: Trends and Analysis

Different innovations are utilized by and by to deliver hydrogen, including steam methane transforming, halfway oxidation of oil, coal gasification, and water electrolysis. The vast majority of the hydrogen delivered today is utilized in oil treatment facilities and the assembling of manures. 99 percent of it comes from non-renewable energy source changing, as it has been the most efficient technique. Nonetheless, this doesn’t have any genuine environment benefits as CO2 is discharged simultaneously. Electrolysis of water produces green hydrogen from inexhaustible energy assets, like coastal and seaward wind and sun based force. Green hydrogen has various applications, going from mechanical feedstock to power module vehicles and energy stockpiling.

Hydrogen Generation Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the global hydrogen generation market is dominated by Asia Pacific on account of the rising adoption of green technologies for meeting the standards set by the national governments of the developing nations such as South Korea, Japan, and others. In addition to this, the rising adoption of hydrogen generation by automotive and residential applications is likely to aid in expansion of the regional market. Stringent regulations imposed by emerging nations such as Malaysia, India, and Singapore among others are likely to add boost to the market for hydrogen generation in the forecast period.

