Hydrogen Generation Market by Production, Technology, Application, Geography and Future Scope

The key trend identified in the global hydrogen generation market is the growing investments in the research and development (R&D) of hydrogen production technologies. As per World Energy Outlook 2018 by the International Energy Agency (IEA), investments in water electrolyzers for the production of hydrogen have increased considerably in recent years. The investments in water electrolysis products for clean energy applications stood around $17.0 million in 2017 and are expected to increase to $40.0 million by 2020.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hydrogen-generation-market/report-sample

Geographically, the hydrogen generation market is divided into Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, APAC region is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the increasing refining capacity of the region to meet the rising fuel demand. Moreover, China and Japan are investing heavily in the R&D of fuel cells to increase the production of electric vehicles.

The growth in the hydrogen generation market is moderately restricted by the high capital requirement for water electrolysis. The cleaner way to produce hydrogen is water electrolysis, but the method is quite expensive and involves heavy electricity cost. In contrast, production processes such as steam methane reforming and coal gasification are less expensive but emit a significant amount of greenhouse gases. These factors restrain the adoption of these techniques to some extent, which, in turn, impacts the market growth.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hydrogen-generation-market

This Study Covers

• Historical and the present size of the hydrogen generation market

• Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

• Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

• Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

• Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market