Hydrogen Generation Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Hydrogen Generation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global hydrogen generation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Hydrogen can be generated using gasification, electrolysis, renewable liquid reforming, and fermentation. Its production process involves the utilization of domestic resources, such as fossil fuels, biomass, and water electrolysis. At present, several innovative methods are being introduced that are efficient, economical, and environment friendly.

Market Trends:

A considerable rise in the demand for hydrogen generation in refining petroleum, producing fertilizers, treating metals, and processing food products is driving the market. Besides this, due to the rising pollution levels, there is an increase in demand for clean and green fuel across the globe, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to minimize carbon emissions, which is positively influencing the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world. This, along with the extensive application of hydrogen as a coolant in power plant generators, is propelling the growth of the market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Air Liquide International S.A.

Air Products Inc

CLAIND srl

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Linde plc

Mahler AGS GmbH

McPhy Energy S.A.

Messer Group GmbH

NEL Hydrogen

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Weldstar Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Technology:

Coal Gasification

Steam Methane Reforming

Others

Breakup by Application:

Methanol Production

Ammonia Production

Petroleum Refinery

Transportation

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Systems Type:

Merchant

Captive

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

