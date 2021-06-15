Hydrogen Gas Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2026
Global Hydrogen Gas Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand hydrogen fuel cell in chemical industries. The increasing investment in research and development of technology in order to adapt the hydrogen gas is expected to drive the market growth in near future. Moreover, various emerging economies are supporting the policies that directly support investment in hydrogen technologies tends to drive the market share of hydrogen gas over the forecast period. Rising adoption og hydrogen gas in power generation as hydrogen is one of the leading options for storing renewable energy, and hydrogen and ammonia can be used in gas turbines to increase power system flexibility. Ammonia could also be used in coal-fired power plants to reduce emissions. However, the safety concerns regarding the use of hydrogen gas is the major restraint to the market.
The regional analysis of Hydrogen Gas Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to the rising investment by the government in the exploration, production, and refining sector, which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogen gas extensively in the coming years.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Distribution offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Distribution:
Pipeline
High-Pressure Tube Trailers
Cylinders
By End-Use Industry:
Chemicals
Aerospace and Automotive
Energy
Refining
Glass
Welding and Metal Fabrication
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
