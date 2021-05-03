Hydrogen Aircraft Market: 2021 Trend Analysis, Research, Growth, Price, Revenue, Scope and Leading Players

This Hydrogen Aircraft Market analysis report evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Integrated approaches and the latest technology have been exploited for the best results while generating this report. Key elements covered in this business report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis, and competitive landscape.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4343384

Key Players in the hydrogen aircraft market are:

Airbus SE (Netherlands),

GKN Aerospace (UK),

Urban Aeronautics Ltd. (Israel),

HES Energy Systems (Singapore),

ZeroAvia Inc. (US)

“Focus of the aviation industry on decarbonization is one of the major drivers of the Hydrogen aircraft market.”

The hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be USD 143 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 7,427 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2025 to 2030. The aviation industry contributes significantly towards carbon emissions with approximately 2.5% of the global CO2 emissions. Since the massive reduction of air traffic due to COVID-19, industry stakeholders are making efforts in the decarbonization of the aviation industry. This is of concern for governments in the European Union (EU) particularly Germany, UK, and France. Governments of these nations have formulated their own National Hydrogen Strategies with a focus on the decarbonization of transportation and aviation.

Based on power source, hydrogen fuel cell segment is projected to lead hydrogen aircraft market during 2025 to 2030

Based on power source, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into hydrogen combustion based and hydrogen fuel cell based. The hydrogen fuel cell segment is expected to dominate the market as hydrogen fuel cells are widely commercialized and can be easily sourced.

Based on passenger capacity, up to 4 passengers segment projected to dominate hydrogen aircraft market during 2025 to 2030

Based on passenger capacity, the hydrogen aircraft market has been segmented into up to 4 passengers, 5 to 10 passengers, and more than 10 passengers. The up to 4 passengers segment leads the market. Hydrogen fuel cell technology has yet to be scaled up to a passenger size for large commercial aircraft. Therefore, presently hydrogen aircraft are being considered for passenger capacity up to 4 Passengers.

Based on range, the up to 20 km segment accounts for the largest market size during 2025 to 2030

Based on range, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into up to 20 km, 20 km to 100 km, and more than 100 km. the up to 20 km segment dominates the market. This is because the hydrogen aircraft market is dominated by UAVs, surveillance drones, etc with a range up to 20 km.

Based on platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment accounts for the largest market size during 2025 to 2030

Based on the platform, the hydrogen aircraft market has been segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, air taxis, and business jets. The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market. This is since the hydrogen aircraft market is still in the developing stage and unmanned aircraft like drones and other unmanned military and surveillance aircraft make an overwhelmingly large proportion of the market.

Based on technology, the hybrid electric aircraft segment accounts for the largest market size during 2025 to 2030

Based on technology, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into fully hydrogen powered aircraft and hybrid electric aircraft. The fully hydrogen powered aircraft uses hydrogen fuel as the sole power source while the hybrid electric aircraft uses both, hydrogen, and batteries as power source. The market is currently dominated by hybrid electric aircraft. This is because the fully hydrogen powered aircrafts are in the developing stage and hydrogen fuel cells are already commercialized in automotive sector which makes their adoption in Aerospace and Defense feasible.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020.

The hydrogen aircraft market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Major developments and start-ups in unmanned hydrogen aircraft like UAVs and surveillance drones has enabled the North America to stay at the top of the share. Further developments expected in the fields of passenger and commercial hydrogen aircrafts will propel the growth of hydrogen aircraft market and North America is expected to retain its top position throughout the forecast period.

Break-up of profile of primary participants in the Hydrogen aircraft Market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 55%

Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 55% By Designation: Others – 25%, C Level – 50 %, and Director Level – 25 %

Others – 25%, C Level – 50 %, and Director Level – 25 % By Region: North America – 60 %, Europe – 20 %, Asia Pacific – 10 %, South America – 5%, Middle East & Africa – 5%

Research Coverage:

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the hydrogen aircraft market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the hydrogen aircraft market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in hydrogen aircraft market ecosystem is covered in this report.

Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall hydrogen aircraft market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on hydrogen aircraft market offered by top players in the market

Comprehensive information on hydrogen aircraft market offered by top players in the market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the hydrogen aircraft market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the hydrogen aircraft market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the hydrogen aircraft market across varied regions

Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the hydrogen aircraft market across varied regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, recent developments in the hydrogen aircraft market

Exhaustive information about new products, recent developments in the hydrogen aircraft market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in hydrogen aircraft market