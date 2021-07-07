Hydrodesulfurization Catalyst Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2028

The global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market forecast was valued at $2.64 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.66 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.30% from 2021 to 2028.

Hydrodesulfurization is a chemical process that involves removal of sulfur compounds from petroleum products such as gasoline, jet fuel, fuel oils, and petrol. Use of catalysts to aid hydrodesulfurization process is known as hydrodesulfurization catalyst. Gasoline, jet fuel, fuel oils, and petrol fuel catalysts are used in automotive vehicles, aircraft, locomotives, ships, oil power plants, residential, and industrial furnaces. Use of hydrodesulfurization catalysts aid in removal process of sulfur content, which reduces sulfur dioxide emissions. Use of silicon in hydrodesulfurization catalyst also improves dispersion of active phase, extent of sulfidation, and level of desulfurization process. Presence of low concentration of sulfur in naphtha stream leads to poisoning of platinum and rhenium catalyst in catalytic reforming units. Thus, hydrodesulfurization catalysts are widely adopted to overcome degradation and poisoning of noble catalysts by removing sulfur content from the naphtha stream.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1754

Hydrodesulfurization catalyst plays an essential role in extraction of natural gas, naphtha, diesel oil, and jet fuels. In addition, hydrodesulfurization catalyst are employed in other applications such as marine fuels, heating oils, and low sulfur fuel oils (LSFO), which is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Use of hydrocarbons for energy production is widely adopted method and is expected to continue to be the most used method in upcoming period. However, use of hydrocarbon for energy production is anticipated to outsource environmental pollution that usually generates pollutants such as SOx, CO, and NOx. Hydrodesulfurization catalysts are widely adopted among oil refinery industries that significantly reduce sulfur content in petroleum distillates as SOx is capable of oxidizing to SO3 which leads to formation of sulfuric acid and acid rain. These factors are predicted to boost growth of the global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market.

However, prices of crude oil are controlled by oil traders, current oil supply, and future supply & demand. These factors make crude oil a highly volatile commodity. In addition, natural and man-made disasters have a great influence on price fluctuations of oil. For instance, attributed to wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, factories and manufacturing sites went on a complete shutdown that has declined the global oil demand. Moreover, many plants were closed or either are running at reduced rate, which affected demand for hydrodesulfurization catalysts.

However, alumina supported hydrodesulfurization catalysts are incorporated for production of sulfur free refinery products. Use of alumina supported hydrodesulfurization catalyst produce cleaner and less sulfur containing diesel fuels. This factor is expected to offer new opportunities during the forecast period.

The global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market is segmented into type, application, and region.

The global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market analysis is done on the basis of type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is segregated into cobalt-molybdenum, nickel-based, and others. By application, it is segmented into natural gas, naphtha, diesel oil, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market profiles leading players that include Advanced Refining Technologies LLC, Albemarle Corporation, Axens SA, BASF SE, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Clariant AG, Dorf Ketal Specialty Catalysts LLC, Haldor Topsoe, JGC Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., and Johnson Matthey PLC.

The global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2028 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Cobalt molybdenum

– Nickel based

– Others

– By Application

– Natural Gas

– Naphtha

– Diesel Oil

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1754

Key players in the global hydrodesulfurization catalyst market are:

1. Advanced Refining Technologies LLC

2. Albemarle Corporation

3. Axens SA

4. BASF SE

5. China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

6. Clariant AG

7. Dorf Ketal Specialty Catalysts LLC

8. Haldor Topsoe

9. JGC Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd.

10. Johnson Matthey PLC