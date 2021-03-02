Hydrocolloids Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study Pandemic, Stay Updated With This Progressive Research

Global Hydrocolloids Market Report Covers Market Statistics, Latest Trends Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The attention on the overwhelming players Koninklijke DSM N.V., DowDuPont, Cargill, Darling Ingredients Inc., CP Kelco, Ashland, INGREDION, Fiberstar, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Daicel Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AGARMEX, SA DE CV Alvarado, COSUCRA, USK KIMYA CORP., CAROB S.A., Tate & Lyle, Sobigel, SETEXAM, PT. GALIC ARTABAHARI, AlgaMar, Arthur Branwell, Exandal Corp., Gelymar, NOREVO, meron and others.

Global Hydrocolloids Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

Source (Natural Hydrocolloids, Synthetic Hydrocolloids),

Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Alginates, Agar, Pectin, Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Others),

Function (Thickener, Stabilizer, Gelling Agent, Fat Replacer, Coating Material),

Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Meat & Poultry Products, Sauces & Dressings, Beverages, Dairy Products, Personal Care, Others),

Geography (North America, south America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Hydrocolloids are the hydrophilic polymers which have a tendency to disperse in water. Hydrocolloids may contain many hydroxyl groups and sometimes polyelectrolytes. These materials are naturally found in vegetables, fruits, seeds and other plant based products, also can be found in animals, seaweeds and microbes. It is used to control the basic functional properties of processed food and beverages. Some hydrocolloids are also getting traction in personal care products including shampoo, face creams and anti-aging cream. Hydrocolloid has various properties including solubility, viscosity and water bindings. The 3D printing is giving a boost to hydrocolloids market in global and neighbouring countries including the U.S. and Canada.

Rising trend of processed food products owing to fast paced lifestyle is one of the key reasons for the growth of processed food products which is leading to growth in demand for hydrocolloids in global.

Product Launch

In May 2018, company launched Quick Shell coating agent made up of selected hydrocolloids and sugars. The product provides quick application of sugar layers in the production of pan-coated products. It is a natural gumming agent that creates a barrier against migration of fat, acid and humidity. The product helped the company to expand its portfolio of hydrocolloids products and thus positively impacting the market to grow.

In May 2018, Norevo launched gum arabic Quick Gum made from arabic gum. This product offers highly efficient stabilizing, suspending and emulsifying properties and is used by manufacturers and producers of flavoured beverages. The product provides application in pharmaceutical pastilles also. This helped the market to grow as it expanded the product portfolio of the company.

Global Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Hydrocolloids products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Hydrocolloids products which drives the market.

