Hydrocolloid Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2027

HydrocolloidA hydrocolloid dressing is an opaque or transparent dressing for wounds. A hydrocolloid dressing is biodegradeable, non-breathable, and adheres to the skin, so no separate taping is needed.

Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are Smith&Nephew, 3M, Coloplast, Acelity, ConvaTec, Hollister Incorporated, Nitto Denko, Laboratories Urgo, Medtronic, McKesson, Hartmann , BSN Medical, Medline,

Scapa Healthcare, DermaRite Industries, Derma Sciences and so on. Asia-Pacific sales value of Hydrocolloid Dressing is about 122.8 Million USD in 2017.

In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 32.8 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 26.71% market share.

Southeast Asia is the second consumption regions of Hydrocolloid Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.64% in 2017.

Hydrocolloid dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 19.87% of the Hydrocolloid Dressing market demand in Pressure Ulcers, 18.00% in Superficial Burns for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.

There are two kinds of Hydrocolloid Dressing, which are including Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing and Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing. Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing is important in the Hydrocolloid Dressing, with a 67.43% revenue market share nearly in 2017.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Hydrocolloid Dressing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Hydrocolloid Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The Hydrocolloid Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Hydrocolloid was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Hydrocolloid Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Hydrocolloid market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Hydrocolloid generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Smith&Nephew, 3M, Coloplast, Acelity, ConvaTec, Hollister Incorporated, Nitto Denko, Laboratories Urgo, Medtronic, McKesson, Hartmann, BSN Medical, Medline, Scapa Healthcare, DermaRite Industries, Derma Sciences,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing, Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Hydrocolloid, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Hydrocolloid market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Hydrocolloid from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Hydrocolloid market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrocolloid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing

1.4.3 Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pressure Ulcers

1.3.3 Superficial Burns

1.3.4 Postoperative Wounds

1.3.5 Open Wounds

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrocolloid Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrocolloid Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hydrocolloid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hydrocolloid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Hydrocolloid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hydrocolloid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Smith&Nephew

11.1.1 Smith&Nephew Corporation Information

11.1.2 Smith&Nephew Overview

11.1.3 Smith&Nephew Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Smith&Nephew Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.1.5 Smith&Nephew Related Developments

11.2 3M

11.2.1 3M Corporation Information

11.2.2 3M Overview

11.2.3 3M Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 3M Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.2.5 3M Related Developments

11.3 Coloplast

11.3.1 Coloplast Corporation Information

11.3.2 Coloplast Overview

11.3.3 Coloplast Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Coloplast Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.3.5 Coloplast Related Developments

11.4 Acelity

11.4.1 Acelity Corporation Information

11.4.2 Acelity Overview

11.4.3 Acelity Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Acelity Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.4.5 Acelity Related Developments

11.5 ConvaTec

11.5.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information

11.5.2 ConvaTec Overview

11.5.3 ConvaTec Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 ConvaTec Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.5.5 ConvaTec Related Developments

11.6 Hollister Incorporated

11.6.1 Hollister Incorporated Corporation Information

11.6.2 Hollister Incorporated Overview

11.6.3 Hollister Incorporated Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Hollister Incorporated Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.6.5 Hollister Incorporated Related Developments

11.7 Nitto Denko

11.7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nitto Denko Overview

11.7.3 Nitto Denko Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Nitto Denko Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.7.5 Nitto Denko Related Developments

11.8 Laboratories Urgo

11.8.1 Laboratories Urgo Corporation Information

11.8.2 Laboratories Urgo Overview

11.8.3 Laboratories Urgo Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Laboratories Urgo Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.8.5 Laboratories Urgo Related Developments

11.9 Medtronic

11.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.9.2 Medtronic Overview

11.9.3 Medtronic Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Medtronic Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.9.5 Medtronic Related Developments

11.10 McKesson

11.10.1 McKesson Corporation Information

11.10.2 McKesson Overview

11.10.3 McKesson Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 McKesson Hydrocolloid Product Description

11.10.5 McKesson Related Developments

11.12 BSN Medical

11.12.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information

11.12.2 BSN Medical Overview

11.12.3 BSN Medical Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 BSN Medical Product Description

11.12.5 BSN Medical Related Developments

11.13 Medline

11.13.1 Medline Corporation Information

11.13.2 Medline Overview

11.13.3 Medline Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Medline Product Description

11.13.5 Medline Related Developments

11.14 Scapa Healthcare

11.14.1 Scapa Healthcare Corporation Information

11.14.2 Scapa Healthcare Overview

11.14.3 Scapa Healthcare Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Scapa Healthcare Product Description

11.14.5 Scapa Healthcare Related Developments

11.15 DermaRite Industries

11.15.1 DermaRite Industries Corporation Information

11.15.2 DermaRite Industries Overview

11.15.3 DermaRite Industries Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 DermaRite Industries Product Description

11.15.5 DermaRite Industries Related Developments

11.16 Derma Sciences

11.16.1 Derma Sciences Corporation Information

11.16.2 Derma Sciences Overview

11.16.3 Derma Sciences Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Derma Sciences Product Description

11.16.5 Derma Sciences Related Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Hydrocolloid Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Hydrocolloid Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Hydrocolloid Production Mode & Process

12.4 Hydrocolloid Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hydrocolloid Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hydrocolloid Distributors

12.5 Hydrocolloid Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Hydrocolloid Industry Trends

13.2 Hydrocolloid Market Drivers

13.3 Hydrocolloid Market Challenges

13.4 Hydrocolloid Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Hydrocolloid Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Therefore, Hydrocolloid Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Hydrocolloid.