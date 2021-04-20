Hydrocolloid Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2027
HydrocolloidA hydrocolloid dressing is an opaque or transparent dressing for wounds. A hydrocolloid dressing is biodegradeable, non-breathable, and adheres to the skin, so no separate taping is needed.
Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are Smith&Nephew, 3M, Coloplast, Acelity, ConvaTec, Hollister Incorporated, Nitto Denko, Laboratories Urgo, Medtronic, McKesson, Hartmann , BSN Medical, Medline,
Scapa Healthcare, DermaRite Industries, Derma Sciences and so on. Asia-Pacific sales value of Hydrocolloid Dressing is about 122.8 Million USD in 2017.
In consumption market, the China revenue has increased to 32.8 Million USD in 2017 and occupies a 26.71% market share.
Southeast Asia is the second consumption regions of Hydrocolloid Dressing, with a revenue market share nearly 15.64% in 2017.
Hydrocolloid dressing used in industry including Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds and Others. Report data showed that 19.87% of the Hydrocolloid Dressing market demand in Pressure Ulcers, 18.00% in Superficial Burns for Asia-Pacific region in 2017.
There are two kinds of Hydrocolloid Dressing, which are including Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing and Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing. Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing is important in the Hydrocolloid Dressing, with a 67.43% revenue market share nearly in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Hydrocolloid Dressing industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Hydrocolloid Dressing have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
The Hydrocolloid Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Hydrocolloid was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Hydrocolloid Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Hydrocolloid market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Hydrocolloid generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Smith&Nephew, 3M, Coloplast, Acelity, ConvaTec, Hollister Incorporated, Nitto Denko, Laboratories Urgo, Medtronic, McKesson, Hartmann, BSN Medical, Medline, Scapa Healthcare, DermaRite Industries, Derma Sciences,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing, Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing,
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Pressure Ulcers, Superficial Burns, Postoperative Wounds, Open Wounds, Others
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Hydrocolloid, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Hydrocolloid market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Hydrocolloid from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Hydrocolloid market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hydrocolloid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Film Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing
1.4.3 Foam Backing Hydrocolloid Dressing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pressure Ulcers
1.3.3 Superficial Burns
1.3.4 Postoperative Wounds
1.3.5 Open Wounds
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrocolloid Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Hydrocolloid Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrocolloid Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Hydrocolloid Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Hydrocolloid Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Hydrocolloid Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hydrocolloid Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hydrocolloid Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Hydrocolloid Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hydrocolloid Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hydrocolloid Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Hydrocolloid Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hydrocolloid Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hydrocolloid Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrocolloid Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Smith&Nephew
11.1.1 Smith&Nephew Corporation Information
11.1.2 Smith&Nephew Overview
11.1.3 Smith&Nephew Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Smith&Nephew Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.1.5 Smith&Nephew Related Developments
11.2 3M
11.2.1 3M Corporation Information
11.2.2 3M Overview
11.2.3 3M Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 3M Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.2.5 3M Related Developments
11.3 Coloplast
11.3.1 Coloplast Corporation Information
11.3.2 Coloplast Overview
11.3.3 Coloplast Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Coloplast Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.3.5 Coloplast Related Developments
11.4 Acelity
11.4.1 Acelity Corporation Information
11.4.2 Acelity Overview
11.4.3 Acelity Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Acelity Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.4.5 Acelity Related Developments
11.5 ConvaTec
11.5.1 ConvaTec Corporation Information
11.5.2 ConvaTec Overview
11.5.3 ConvaTec Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 ConvaTec Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.5.5 ConvaTec Related Developments
11.6 Hollister Incorporated
11.6.1 Hollister Incorporated Corporation Information
11.6.2 Hollister Incorporated Overview
11.6.3 Hollister Incorporated Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Hollister Incorporated Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.6.5 Hollister Incorporated Related Developments
11.7 Nitto Denko
11.7.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information
11.7.2 Nitto Denko Overview
11.7.3 Nitto Denko Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Nitto Denko Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.7.5 Nitto Denko Related Developments
11.8 Laboratories Urgo
11.8.1 Laboratories Urgo Corporation Information
11.8.2 Laboratories Urgo Overview
11.8.3 Laboratories Urgo Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Laboratories Urgo Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.8.5 Laboratories Urgo Related Developments
11.9 Medtronic
11.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.9.2 Medtronic Overview
11.9.3 Medtronic Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Medtronic Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.9.5 Medtronic Related Developments
11.10 McKesson
11.10.1 McKesson Corporation Information
11.10.2 McKesson Overview
11.10.3 McKesson Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 McKesson Hydrocolloid Product Description
11.10.5 McKesson Related Developments
11.12 BSN Medical
11.12.1 BSN Medical Corporation Information
11.12.2 BSN Medical Overview
11.12.3 BSN Medical Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 BSN Medical Product Description
11.12.5 BSN Medical Related Developments
11.13 Medline
11.13.1 Medline Corporation Information
11.13.2 Medline Overview
11.13.3 Medline Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Medline Product Description
11.13.5 Medline Related Developments
11.14 Scapa Healthcare
11.14.1 Scapa Healthcare Corporation Information
11.14.2 Scapa Healthcare Overview
11.14.3 Scapa Healthcare Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Scapa Healthcare Product Description
11.14.5 Scapa Healthcare Related Developments
11.15 DermaRite Industries
11.15.1 DermaRite Industries Corporation Information
11.15.2 DermaRite Industries Overview
11.15.3 DermaRite Industries Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 DermaRite Industries Product Description
11.15.5 DermaRite Industries Related Developments
11.16 Derma Sciences
11.16.1 Derma Sciences Corporation Information
11.16.2 Derma Sciences Overview
11.16.3 Derma Sciences Hydrocolloid Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Derma Sciences Product Description
11.16.5 Derma Sciences Related Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Hydrocolloid Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Hydrocolloid Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hydrocolloid Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hydrocolloid Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hydrocolloid Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hydrocolloid Distributors
12.5 Hydrocolloid Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Hydrocolloid Industry Trends
13.2 Hydrocolloid Market Drivers
13.3 Hydrocolloid Market Challenges
13.4 Hydrocolloid Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Hydrocolloid Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
Therefore, Hydrocolloid Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Hydrocolloid.”