Hydraulic Tools Market to Observe Strong Development by 2019 to 2026 | By Share, Size

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydraulic Tools Market by Type and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global hydraulic tools market size was valued at $1,567.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,347.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026. The growth of the global market is driven by rise in the material handling equipment industry. Increase in new technologies such as SGH wire-actuated encoders, which measure the cylinder stroke in the hydraulic cylinder, boost the demand for hydraulic tools across the globe.

Leading Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Actuant Corporation, Atlas Copco AB, SPX Flow, Kudos Mechanical Co., Ltd., Textron Inc., IDEX Corporation, HTL Worldwide Ltd., Shinn Fu, Hi-Force, and Cembre Inc.

Request Sample Report with Industry Insights of “Hydraulic Tools Market” @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4245

Regional Analysis:

In 2018, North America dominated the global hydraulic tools market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.4% share of the global market, followed by Europe. The economy of Europe has grown over the past couple of years, which in turn boosts the growth of the construction industry. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Global Hydraulic Tools Market Segments:

By Type

Hydraulic Cylinder and Jack

Hydraulic Rescue Tools

Tension and torque tools

Others

By End-User

Industrial Manufacturing

Oil & gas and petrochemical

Utility

Railway

Others

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4245



Key Findings of the Study:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging hydraulic tools market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the hydraulic cylinder and jack segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and the tension and torque tools segment is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the industrial manufacturing segment led the hydraulic tools market in 2018.

North America is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the hydraulic tools industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth hydraulic tools market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

The global hydraulic tools market forecast analysis from 2019 to 2026 is included in the report.

Have any Query? Speak to Analysts @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4245

In the end, hydraulic tools industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1–800–792–5285, +1–503–446–1141

International: +1–503–894–6022

UK: +44–845–528–1300

Hong Kong: +852–301–84916

India (Pune): +91–20–4457346060

Fax: +1–855–550–5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com