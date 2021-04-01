BusinessWorld

Hydraulic Pump Market Statistical Analysis and Forecast- 2022 | by Product Type, Application

Hydraulic Pump Market is expected to garner $10.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Photo of Allied Market Research Allied Market ResearchApril 1, 2021
Hydraulic pump works on displacement principle. The pump converts mechanical energy into hydraulic energy, which is utilized to perform various tasks such as lift, lower, open, close or rotate components in various mobile and industrial application areas. The pumps are manufactured depending on different functional and hydraulic system requirements.

Increase in construction activities globally, rising sales of automobiles and increasing application in mining industry are the major factors propelling the demand for hydraulic pumps. In addition to this, government regulations focused towards reduction of CO2 emission and increased awareness about energy saving has led to the expansion of this market.

Key Players

  • Bosch Rexroth Ltd.
  • Eaton Corporation Plc.
  • Danfoss Power Solutions
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation
  • Actutant Corporation
  • Bailey International LLC
  • Linde Hydraulics
  • Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
  • Hydac International
  • Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Hydraulic Pump Market Key Segmentation:

The hydraulic pump market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography.

By Product Type

  • Gear pump
  • Vane pump
  • Piston pump

By Application

  • Mobile application
  • Construction
  • Agriculture
  • Mining
  • Others
  • Industrial application

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA

