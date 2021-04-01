Hydraulic Pump Market Statistical Analysis and Forecast- 2022 | by Product Type, Application

Hydraulic pump works on displacement principle. The pump converts mechanical energy into hydraulic energy, which is utilized to perform various tasks such as lift, lower, open, close or rotate components in various mobile and industrial application areas. The pumps are manufactured depending on different functional and hydraulic system requirements.

Increase in construction activities globally, rising sales of automobiles and increasing application in mining industry are the major factors propelling the demand for hydraulic pumps. In addition to this, government regulations focused towards reduction of CO2 emission and increased awareness about energy saving has led to the expansion of this market.

Key Players

Bosch Rexroth Ltd.

Eaton Corporation Plc.

Danfoss Power Solutions

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Actutant Corporation

Bailey International LLC

Linde Hydraulics

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.

Hydac International

Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

Hydraulic Pump Market Key Segmentation:

The hydraulic pump market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography.

By Product Type

Gear pump

Vane pump

Piston pump

By Application

Mobile application

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

Industrial application

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

