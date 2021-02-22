Hydraulic Press Machines Market Size, Share, Analysis- 2025 | Demand & Future Growth Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydraulic Press Machines Market by Type, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the hydraulic press machines market size was valued at $14,293.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $21,089.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Hydraulic press (also known as Bramah press) is a machine that generates compressive force by utilizing liquid pressure. The working of hydraulic press machine is based on Pascals law, which states that intensity of pressure is transmitted equally in all directions through a mass of fluid at rest.

In hydraulic press machines, the pressure is generated throughout an enclosed cylinder, in which hydraulic pressure is converted into kinetic energy of piston, which in turn produces shear stress between die and punch, which cuts or presses the metal. These machines are used for transforming metallic objects into sheets and making powders for pharmaceutical & medical industries.

In addition, these machines are used for various press work applications such as blanking, punching, coining, and trimming. Companies such as Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., and other leading players occupy a major share in the global hydraulic press machine industry.

Key Segments

The global hydraulic press machines market analysis comprises various segments including type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on type, the market is divided into c-frame hydraulic press, h-frame hydraulic press, bench frame hydraulic press, 4-column hydraulic press, and others (which includes 2-column hydraulic press, gib guided, and roll frame Presses).

The application segment is further classified into forging, moulding, punching, stamping, laminating, and others (clinching, deep drawing, blanking, and hot platen). The moulding segment is expected to secure leading position during forecast period.

By industry vertical, the market is categorized into aerospace, manufacturing, automotive, metals, ceramic, and others (abrasives, energy & power, defense, and electrical & electronics). In 2017, the automotive segment is expected to secure highest market share.

Region-wise, the global hydraulic press machines market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, Russia, Italy, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, and others), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major hydraulic press machines market players, such as Greenerd Press & Machine Co., Beckwood Press, Schuler Group, Betenbender Manufacturing, Inc., DORST Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Enerpac (Actuant Corporation), Fujian Haiyuan Automatic Equipments, Japan Automatic Machine Co., Ltd., P.J.Hare Limited, and French Oil Mill Machinery are provided in this report. Other prominent players in the market include Worcester Presses, Yoshizuka Seiki, Sutherland, Macrodyne, Osterwalder, Dake, Hefei Metalforming Machine Tools, and others.

