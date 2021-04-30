Hydraulic Cylinder Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report-IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hydraulic Cylinder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global hydraulic cylinder market size reached US$ 13.8 Billion in 2019.

A hydraulic cylinder refers to a piece of actuation equipment that is utilized in hydraulic power transfer systems to provide a unidirectional force. It comprises an assembly of components, including cylindrical barrels, pistons, piston rods, cylinder caps and heads, seals and rings, to form a continuous hydraulic circuit. Widely used to convert hydrostatic energy into mechanical energy, they are powered by pressurized hydraulic fluid, such as oil, to produce linear motion. Since these devices are easy to use, extremely durable, and offer high power-to-size and power-to-weight ratios, they are extensively utilized across numerous sectors, including marine, construction, automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace.

Global Hydraulic Cylinder Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth across numerous end use sectors. Hydraulic cylinders are widely used as an essential component in heavy machinery, including backhoes, trenchers, concrete cutting saws, asphalt laying machines and motor graders that are employed in the construction sector. In line with this, rapid industrialization and continual infrastructural developments across the globe, especially in the developing economies, are providing a boost to the sales of these cylinders. These devices are also extensively utilized in the aerospace sector for the smooth functioning of brakes and landing gear, and in the defense sector as a crucial component in numerous military equipment, such as telehandlers, bomb loaders, thrust reversers, automated pallets and personnel door systems. Along with this, the increasing farm mechanization in the agricultural sector is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. The rising need for automation has led to the replacement of manually driven equipment with hydraulic devices that simplify advanced tasks, minimize the dependency on manual labor and improve crop production. The market is further driven by the favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of several nations to promote infrastructural development as well as automation across numerous industries. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 18.1 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market 2020-2025: Segmentation and Analysis of Top Keyplayers

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these Key players include

Actuant Corporation

Bosch Rexroth AG

Caterpillar Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Hannon Hydraulics

HYDAC

JARP Industries

Kappa Engineering

KYB Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

SMC Corporation

Texas Hydraulics Inc.

United Hydraulics

Wipro Enterprises

The report has segmented on the basis of function, type, bore size, application, end-use industry and region

Breakup by Function:

Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Breakup by Type:

Tie-Rod Cylinders

Welded Cylinders

Telescopic Cylinders

Mill-Type Cylinders

Breakup by Bore Size:

<50 MM

50–150 MM

>150 MM

Breakup by Application:

Mobile

Industrial

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Material Handling

Agriculture

Automotive

Mining

Oil & Gas

Marine

Others

On the basis of the end-use industry, the market has been segmented into construction, aerospace and defense, material handling, agriculture, automotive, mining, oil and gas, marine and others.

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

