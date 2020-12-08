Hybrid Virtualization Market 2020-28 tech leads with IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, AWS, Oracle, Google, VMware, Alibaba, Equinix, Rackspace, NetApp, Atos, Fujitsu, CenturyLink

Virtualization is the separation of services and resources within an underlying physical delivery environment within the hybrid cloud. It is a process which allows you to be able to create multiple virtual systems within a solitary physical system.

The most important function of virtualization is the capability of running multiple operating systems and applications on a single computer or server. Virtualization can usually improve overall application performance due to technology that can balance resources, and provide only what the user needs.

Top Key Players:

IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), VMware (US), Alibaba (China), Equinix (US), Rackspace (US), NetApp (US), Atos (US), Fujitsu (Japan), CenturyLink (Louisiana), HPE (US), DXC (US), RightScale (US), Micro Focus (US), NTT Communications (Japan), Dell EMC (US), Citrix (US), Pure Storage (US), Unitas Global (US), and Quest Software(US)

Market Report Segment: by type

Desktop Virtualization

Application Virtualization

Server Virtualization

Storage Virtualization

Network Virtualization

Market Report Segment: by benefits

Reduced capital and operating costs

Minimized or eliminated downtime

Increased IT productivity, efficiency, agility and responsiveness

Faster provisioning of applications and resources

Greater business continuity and disaster recovery

Simplified data center management

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

