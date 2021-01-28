Hybrid Valve Market Increasing Investment is Expected To Boost Industry Growth By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Hybrid Valve Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hybrid Valve industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hybrid Valve Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The hybrid valve market size globally is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 6.7% during 2019 to 2026. This rise in market can be attributed to the increasing use of 3D printers in the valve manufacturing.

Market Definition: Global Hybrid Valve Market

The hybrid valves are mechanically and electrically operating valves for smooth flow solutions. The hybrid valves are used for smooth flow of liquid in order to increase efficiency of metering pumps. By using hybrid technology, these valves can be operated electrically and manually which ensures extra facility and reliability. Hybrid valves are easy to install as it is single unit. Hybrid Valves are majorly installed in chemical plants and petrochemical refineries.

Market Drivers:

Growing number of petrochemical, refineries and chemical plants acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Prevailing demand of modified infrastructure in the emerging economies along with the heavy usage of transportation will uplift the market growth

Increasing operations of oil & gas and energy & power which need good valves for smooth conduction; this factor will also boost the market growth

Increase in oil production in the coming years and the activation of oil platforms also drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Installation of valves can be costly; this factor will restrict the market growth

Government policies and lack of standardized certifications will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hybrid Valve Market

By Product Type

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Duplex Nickel

Titanium

Alloy

Others

By Application

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Chemicals

Others

By Size

Up to 1”

1”–6”

6’’–25’’

25’’ to 50’’

50’’ & Larger

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Blacoh Fluid Control announced launch of its new patented hybrid valve product. This is metering valve which will help in dampening the pulsation in liquid and reduce back pressure of the valve. Blacoh Fluid Control in research and development to launch this product in market to dominate and generate revenues

In September 2019, IMI group announced the completion of acquisition of the PBM which is one of the leading manufacturers of the valves. This will enable IMI to expand its critical engineering offerings in new market segments such as pharmaceuticals and food processing

Competitive Analysis:

Global hybrid valve market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hybrid valve market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hybrid valve market are Emerson Electric Co., IMI Plc., Trillium Flow Technologies, Circor International Inc, KOSO INDIA, Wuxi Smart Auto-Control Engineering Co. LTD., Chemtrols EMET Private Limited., Dymet Alloys, Carter Process Control GmbH, Penn United Technologies, Inc,. MASCOT, Automat Industries Ltd., Flowserve Corporation, L&T Valves Limited, BLACOH Fluid Controls, Inc., among others.

The Hybrid Valve market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Hybrid Valve market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Hybrid Valve market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Hybrid Valve market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Hybrid Valve. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

