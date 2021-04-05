Hybrid SSD Market Trending 3X CAGR by 2028 with Micro, Transcend, SAMSUNG, Lite-On, Toshiba, SanDisk/WDC, Kingston, Intel, ADATA, SK Hynix

A hybrid drive will run considerably faster than an HDD but slower than a pure SSD. It will have more storage capacity than a pure SSD, but maybe not as much as some of the largest size HDDs on the market today. Installation for an SSHD is essentially the same as for a single drive.

Hybrid storage describes storage systems that are designed with a blend of flash-based solid-state drives (SSDs) and mechanical hard-disk drives (HDDs) in an effort to provide high performance at an affordable price.

Hybrid hard drives blend HDD capacity with SSD speeds by placing traditional rotating platters and a small amount of high-speed flash memory on a single drive. Hybrid storage products monitor the data being read from the hard drive, and cache the most frequently accessed bits to the high-speed NAND flash memory.

Top Key Players:

SAMSUNG, Lite-On, Toshiba, SanDisk/WDC, Kingston, Intel, ADATA, SK Hynix, Micro, Transcend.

Market segmentation:

By Product

Below 120 GB

(120-320) GB

(320-500) GB

500GB-1TB

(1-2) TB

Above 2TB

By Material

Enterprise

Client

