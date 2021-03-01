Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Trending CAGR +18% by 2028|| Streetline, IPS Group Inc, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, NuPark, Siemens, Libelium, Tata Elxsi, Huawei Technologies Co, Acer Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market booming at CAGR +18% with massive revenues by 2028.

Smart Parking is a parking strategy that combines technology and human innovation in an effort to use as few resources as possible such as fuel, time and space to achieve faster, easier and denser parking of vehicles for the majority of time they remain idle.

Smart Parking uses sensing devices such as cameras, vehicle counting equipment, sensors installed in pavements, etc. to determine occupancy of the parking lot. Internet of Things wireless sensors detect the vacant parking spaces and transmit the data to help the drivers get an idea about the vacant spaces for parking.

Smart parking development implies an IoT-based system that sends data about free and occupied parking places via web/mobile application. The main idea was the creation of smart parking using the Internet of Things and ultrasonic sensors, where available parking places could be displayed in a web application.

Major Key Players of the Market:

Streetline (U.S.), Libelium (Spain), Tata Elxsi (India), IPS Group Inc. (U.S.), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Germany), NuPark (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Huawei Technologies Co (China), Acer Inc (Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market Study guarantees you to remain/stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Hybrid Smart Parking Platform, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028.

This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Hybrid Smart Parking Platform Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry.

Market segmentation:

By Type

On Street

Off Street

By Solution

Security & Surveillance

Valet Parking Management

Parking Reservation Management

License Plate Recognition

Others

By Application

Government

Residential

Commercial

