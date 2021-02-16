Hybrid Operating Room Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 11.91% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Hybrid Operating Room Market has reached USD 0.80 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.748 Billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 11.91% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. Major factors driving market growth include the increasing proliferation of minimally invasive surgical procedures and continuing technological advances.

The hybrid operating room provides numerous benefits to patients, physicians, and organizations involved in health care. Specifically, state-of-the-art hybrid operating rooms enable the delivery of a wide range of less invasive than conventional surgical procedures and provide patients with faster recovery times. The increasing number of surgical procedures, increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing regulatory approvals are driving the growth of the global market for hybrid operating rooms. The high cost associated with the hybrid operating room, on the contrary, hampers the market growth. Nonetheless, untapped potential in emerging countries will generate lucrative opportunities in the field of the hybrid operating room.

Growth drivers

Continuous technological advancement drives the global demand for hybrid operating room

Advanced technologies keep pushing limits and changing the way teams do surgical treatment. Most of the high-tech devices are touch operated in the Operating Room. The future of the Operating Room will also give the surgical team innovative ways of interacting with devices and software with new, touchless remote control methods being built for everyday devices. Most High-Tech operating room systems are touch-controlled. The future of the operating room with innovative, touchless apps control methods being developed for everyday tools. The surgical team will also be offering new ways to interact with the devices and software. The hospital environment has the potential to attain a higher degree of automation as well. Particularly surgical workflows, which still consist of a wide range of mostly manual tasks, would greatly benefit from automation.

Minimally Invasive Surgeries to drive the global demand for Hybrid Operating Room

Hybrid Operating Room combines traditional surgical equipment with endovascular imaging equipment for many medical fields to promote a variety of new surgical events. Europe has very few hybrid operating rooms as opposed to developed markets such as North America. This will improve, as hybrid ORs promote complex surgery while reducing periods of hospitalization.

Restraints

The high cost of the hybrid operating room

The high cost of the operating room is hindering the market growth during the forecast period of, as a hybrid OR, on average, costs between USD 3 & 4 million to assemble, as it can be fitted with up to 100 different medical devices. The room contains, by default, a fixed angiographic imaging system, wall-or boom-mounted display monitors, and a heart-lung bypass machine. This takes up to 1,400 square feet of space to accommodate all the equipment–about twice the size of a regular operating room.

Hybrid Operating Room Market: Competitive Landscape

Notable players operating in the Hybrid Operating Room market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Alvo Medical, Mizuho Corporation, SISCO, General Electric Company, Trumpf Medical, Stryker Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, Steris PLC., Imris, Deerfield Imaging, Getinge AB, Eschmann Equipment (A Part of Steris PLC.), Skytron LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical Inc., and Other Prominent Players.

Recent Developments:

In February 2020, Siemens to acquire Iberdrola’s stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

In January 2020, Siemens to acquire C&S Electric in India to meet growing electrification needs.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Hybrid Operating Room market size of the market in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Hybrid Operating Room market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Hybrid Operating Room market based on the components, applications, and end-user.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Hybrid Operating Room Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Component, Application, and End-user Key Players Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Alvo Medical, Mizuho Corporation, SISCO, General Electric Company, Trumpf Medical, Stryker Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, Steris PLC., Imris, Deerfield Imaging, Getinge AB, Eschmann Equipment (A Part of Steris PLC.), Skytron LLC, Johnson & Johnson, Cook Medical Inc.and other prominent players.

By Component

Angiography Systems

MRI Systems

CT Scanners Services

Intraoperative

Operating Room Fixtures

Surgical Instruments

Other

By Application

Cardiovascular Application

Neurosurgical Application

Thoracic Application

Orthopedic Application

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Medical Research Firms

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

