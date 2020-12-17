Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Share, Outlook, Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global hybrid electric vehicle market is currently witnessing robust growth. A hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) refers to an automobile that is powered using a combination of an internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric motor(s). The energy stored in the batteries for functioning is charged through regenerative braking, which converts the kinetic energy generated by the vehicle into electric energy. The stored energy can also be used for powering auxiliary loads and reducing idle emissions. HEVs are gaining prominence among the masses as they offer improved fuel economy, better performance and reduced carbon-based emissions. They are also an environmentally friendly substitute for gasoline-based vehicles as they run on clean energy and provide better mileage.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-electric-vehicle-market/requestsample

Global Hybrid Electric Vehicle Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing environmental concerns among the majority of the population. There has been a significant increase in the levels of air pollution due to exhaust emissions from vehicles, which has led users to adopt vehicles that produce low- or zero-emissions without compromising on the performance of the engine. This, along with rapid urbanization, especially in developing economies, the improving purchasing power of the masses and an enhanced focus toward sustainable development, has contributed to increased uptake of HEVs. Moreover, governments of several countries are implementing stringent emission regulations and fuel economy norms, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. They are also providing purchase grants, related incentives, tax rebates, utility rate reductions and parking privileges to users in an attempt to encourage the adoption of EVs. Furthermore, numerous manufacturers are continually investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative vehicles with enhanced performance, soundless operation and improved fuel efficiency, which is expected to provide a thrust to the market growth. Some of the other factors driving the market growth include the growing preference for mild HEVs across developing economies and the significant improvements in the charging infrastructure. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 45% during 2020-2025.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hybrid-electric-vehicle-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal