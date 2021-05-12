Hybrid Cloud Technologies Market Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Future Growth By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies Forecast To 2026

This Hybrid Cloud Technologies Market research report is focused on providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.

Report Scope::

The scope of this study includes market information on hybrid cloud technologies and their key segments, including solutions, service model, organization size, industry vertical and regions. The report emphasizes providing the global market size for services provided through hybrid cloud platforms and other segments. The market sizing of hardware and other backend solutions has been excluded in this study.

The hybrid cloud technologies market is segmented by solutions into cloud management and orchestration, disaster recovery, security and compliance, and hybrid hosting. The service model is categorized as Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The organization size segment is broken down into small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and large enterprises. The market scope for the organization size is based on the number of employees in each type of organization. The SMEs segment is considered for enterprises comprising 10 to 500 employees and organizations having more than 500 employees are considered in the large enterprise segment. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), IT and telecommunications, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, education, energy and utilities, media and entertainment and others. Other end-users include professional services, construction, travel, transportation and distribution, and automotive. Finally, by region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Revenues forecast from 2017 to 2022 are given for all the segments, with the exception of the solutions breakdown in Chapter 4, since estimated values can be derived from solution provider total revenue.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and restraints/challenges of the market and current trends within the industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global hybrid cloud technologies market. Some of the companies profiled in the report include VMware, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Rackspace, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, Google, etc. The report also focuses on the major drivers, trends and challenges that affect the market and the supplier landscape. The research estimates the global hybrid cloud market in 2016 and 2017 and the forecast for 2022.

Report Includes:

– 45 data tables and 24 additional tables

– A detailed overview and industry analysis of the global market for hybrid cloud technologies

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for hybrid cloud technologies by region, industry vertical, technology solutions, service model, and organizational size etc.

– Examinations of market dynamics and identification of factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key technological developments

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including VMware, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM and Google

Recent Industry Trend:

Scope of the Report:

