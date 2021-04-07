Hybrid Aircraft Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027
Americas dominated the hybrid aircraft market during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing amount of R&D investments and long-term research are the primary contributors to the dominance of this market in the region.
A hybrid aircraft is a powered aircraft which has fixed wings. Hybrid aircrafts are particularly applicable for long endurance flights. Hybrid aircrafts with rotary wings are used for heavy lift applications. Hybrid aircrafts are primarily operated by electricity. However, during take-off or climb, these aircrafts require large amount of power and this extra power requirement can be supplemented by energy produced from turbine generators. The power produced from turbine generators does not create sound pollution and with the help of hybrid power, these aircrafts can use this excess power to recharge the onboard batteries. The key factors that triggering the growth of the hybrid aircraft market are the increasing terrorism globally. The extreme competition between nations to develop advanced aircraft is one of the major factors accountable for the growth of hybrid aircraft market. Moreover, growing environmental concern is accelerating the demand for hybrid aircraft across different applications globally.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV)
Airbus
Lockheed Martin
Aeros
Boeing
By application
Commercial Tours
Surveillance
Research
Cargo Transport
Others
Hybrid Aircraft Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Hybrid Aircraft can be segmented into:
Manned Hybrid Aircrafts
Unmanned Hybrid Aircrafts
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Hybrid Aircraft manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Hybrid Aircraft
Hybrid Aircraft industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Hybrid Aircraft industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
