Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market

Henkel, RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), OTTO-CHEMIE, Permabond, Sika AG (OTCMKTS: SXYAY), 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), Wacker Chemie, ITW, Arkema, Soudal, Tremco Illbruck, among others.

The market for hybrid adhesives & sealants is likely to register a CAGR of greater than 7%, during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

One of the major driving factors of the market is the increasing environmental regulations in North America and Europe. However, lack of awareness and high cost of the products is likely to restrain the market.

– Increasing demand from the construction sector is likely to boost market growth.

– Increasing demand for low hazardous and sustainable structural adhesives may provide opportunities for market growth, in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

Market Insights:

Building & Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

– Hybrid adhesives and sealants are widely used in building and construction applications. By the end-user industry, the building and construction segment holds the largest share in the market studied. Hybrid adhesives and sealants offer excellent technical properties, easy and clean application, strong dynamic stress absorption, mechanical endurance, excellent adhesion, long-lasting joints, peel strength, resistance to temperature fluctuations, high chemical, UV, and water resistance, low odor and corrosion resistance, good shock and vibration resistance, and strong and secure adhesion with fewer substrates.

– MS polymer hybrid sealants are used widely in the building and construction sector. Some of their unique features include excellent adhesion to most common substrates, including wood, metals, plastics, and ceramics, and enhanced weather resistance. MS sealants show great durability, when exposed to extreme climates, with no signs of diminished adhesion, cracks, or discoloration.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share owing to the high demand from countries like China, India, and Japan.

– The rising construction industry is the major boosting factor for the increasing demand of the market studied. Additionally, increasing aerospace manufacturing activities is also another factor adding tot eh growth of adhesives and sealants.

– For instance, the total investment in the property had been steadily rising in China. Real estate investment, which is mainly focused on the residential sector, also includes the construction of commercial and office space, is acting as the key driver for the growth of the construction sector in China.

– Furthermore, under the plan, Made in China 2025, it is expected that China will supply over 10% of home-made commercial aircraft to the domestic market by 2025. This is expected to propel the demand for the PU coatings market during the forecast period.

– The country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, witnessing the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. The Indian government’s Housing for All by 2022 may also be a major game-changer for the industry.

Regions are covered By Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

