HVDC Transmission Market Share, Manufacturers in Globe, Demands, Benefits, Opportunities to 2027
The research and analysis conducted in HVDC Transmission Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and HVDC Transmission industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, HVDC Transmission Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global HVDC transmission market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in population globally which in turn increase the demand for electricity consumption. With the rise in the need for cable based transmission instead of overhead transmission lines are driving the growth of the market.
High Voltage Direct Current Transmission (HDVC) is the bulk transmission of electric power over long distances. The systems are connected through the power grids in the particular area which also eliminates the issues related to loss of electricity. HDVC is less expensive and is the most efficient solution for transmitting the electrical power generated from solar and wind farms over the long distances. It uses the voltages between 100kV–800kV and maintains the economy of each grid.
Market Drivers:
- Efficient solution for long distance electricity transmission is driving the market for HVDC
- There is a surge in the demand for voltage sourced converter
- There is substantial shift towards the renewable energy sources globally which is driving the market growth
- There are various government initiatives and policies that are driving the market for HVDC
- There is an increase in the demand for cable based transmission which is fueling growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- The short circuits in AC power system can result in power faults which hinders the market growth
- The various complexities associated with multi-terminal systems are hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global HVDC Transmission Market
By Component
- Converter Stations
- Valves
- Thyristor Valves
- Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors
- Transformers
- Harmonic Filters
- AC Filters
- DC Filters
- Circuit Breakers
- Reactors
- Surge Arresters
- Transmission Cables
- Electrodes
- Control and Protection
- Reactive Power Supplies
By Project Type
- Point-To-Point Transmission
- Monopolar
- Bipolar
- Back-To-Back Stations
- Multi-Terminal Systems
By Technology
- Capacitor Commutated Converter
- Voltage Source Converter
- HVDC
- UHVDC
- Line Commutated Converter
- HVDC
- UHVDC
By Application
- Bulk Power Transmission
- Overhead
- Submarine and Underground
- Interconnecting Grids
- Infeed Urban Areas
By Power Rating
- Below 500 MW
- 501–1000 MW
- 1001-1500 MW
- 1501-2000 MW
- Above 2001 MW
By Voltage Rating
- Less Than 350 kV
- 350-640 kV
- 640-800 kV
- More Than 800 kV
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018, ABB had announced that they have launched the world’s first integrated power transformer which will be enhancing the reliability and efficiency. The transformer will be equipped with digital hubs that allow access to plug-and-play capabilities of smart devices. The launch had enhanced the product life by taking preventing an action for any outages
- In January 2018, Siemens completed the manufacturing of the world’s first 1100 kV transformer and its efficiency was well above 99% of its rated power. The transformer will enable HVDC transmission up to a distance of 3284km with very minimal electricity losses. The launch had enabled the company in achieving a new dimension in high-voltage direct-current transmission.
Competitive Analysis
Global HVDC transmission market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of HVDC transmission market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global HVDC transmission market are ABB, Siemens, General Electric, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXANS, NKT A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric, Prysmian Group, American Superconductor, LSIS Co. Ltd., C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd., TransGrid Solutions, ATCO LTD., Doble Engineering Company, HVDC Technologies Ltd., Eltek, Origin Co. Ltd., Abengoa, TDK Electronics AG and AECOM among others
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive HVDC Transmission report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global HVDC Transmission market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of HVDC Transmission market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on HVDC Transmission market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the HVDC Transmission market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in HVDC Transmission market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
