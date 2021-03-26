HVDC Transmission Market 2020-2027 | ABB, Siemens, General Electric, TOSHIBA, Mitsubishi Electric

The research and analysis conducted in HVDC Transmission Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and HVDC Transmission industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, HVDC Transmission Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global HVDC transmission market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surge in population globally which in turn increase the demand for electricity consumption. With the rise in the need for cable based transmission instead of overhead transmission lines are driving the growth of the market.

High Voltage Direct Current Transmission (HDVC) is the bulk transmission of electric power over long distances. The systems are connected through the power grids in the particular area which also eliminates the issues related to loss of electricity. HDVC is less expensive and is the most efficient solution for transmitting the electrical power generated from solar and wind farms over the long distances. It uses the voltages between 100kV–800kV and maintains the economy of each grid.

Market Drivers:

Efficient solution for long distance electricity transmission is driving the market for HVDC

There is a surge in the demand for voltage sourced converter

There is substantial shift towards the renewable energy sources globally which is driving the market growth

There are various government initiatives and policies that are driving the market for HVDC

There is an increase in the demand for cable based transmission which is fueling growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The short circuits in AC power system can result in power faults which hinders the market growth

The various complexities associated with multi-terminal systems are hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global HVDC Transmission Market

By Component

Converter Stations Valves Thyristor Valves Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors Transformers Harmonic Filters AC Filters DC Filters Circuit Breakers Reactors Surge Arresters

Transmission Cables

Electrodes

Control and Protection

Reactive Power Supplies

By Project Type

Point-To-Point Transmission Monopolar Bipolar

Back-To-Back Stations

Multi-Terminal Systems

By Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter

Voltage Source Converter HVDC UHVDC

Line Commutated Converter HVDC UHVDC



By Application

Bulk Power Transmission Overhead Submarine and Underground

Interconnecting Grids

Infeed Urban Areas

By Power Rating

Below 500 MW

501–1000 MW

1001-1500 MW

1501-2000 MW

Above 2001 MW

By Voltage Rating

Less Than 350 kV

350-640 kV

640-800 kV

More Than 800 kV

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, ABB had announced that they have launched the world’s first integrated power transformer which will be enhancing the reliability and efficiency. The transformer will be equipped with digital hubs that allow access to plug-and-play capabilities of smart devices. The launch had enhanced the product life by taking preventing an action for any outages

In January 2018, Siemens completed the manufacturing of the world’s first 1100 kV transformer and its efficiency was well above 99% of its rated power. The transformer will enable HVDC transmission up to a distance of 3284km with very minimal electricity losses. The launch had enabled the company in achieving a new dimension in high-voltage direct-current transmission.

Competitive Analysis

Global HVDC transmission market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of customer of HVDC transmission market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America, Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global HVDC transmission market are ABB, Siemens, General Electric, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEXANS, NKT A/S, Hitachi Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric, Prysmian Group, American Superconductor, LSIS Co. Ltd., C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd., TransGrid Solutions, ATCO LTD., Doble Engineering Company, HVDC Technologies Ltd., Eltek, Origin Co. Ltd., Abengoa, TDK Electronics AG and AECOM among others

Major Highlights of HVDC Transmission market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on HVDC Transmission market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the HVDC Transmission market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in HVDC Transmission market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

