HVDC Converter Station Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Demand 2021 – ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, GE Grid Solutions LLC

The HVDC Converter Station market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global HVDC Converter Station Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for HVDC converter station is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.05% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. High voltage direct current (HVDC) technology is one of the catalysts driving the transformation of the electricity market. The increasing cross border power transmission activities are expected to pave a way for development of HVDC systems, which in turn, is likely to drive the HVDC converter station market. Also, growth in renewable energy sector is also expected to drive the market during the forecast period as there is a significant rise in renewable energy generation capacity (onshore and offshore), supported by governments objectives. However, the implementation of the distributed and off-grid power systems is reducing the demand for HVDC transmission lines. Therefore, growing demand for these power plants is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, GE Grid Solutions LLC, XJ Group Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Prysmian Group, C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd.

Global HVDC Converter Station Market: Research Methodology

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) to Dominate the Market

– Line commutated converter (LCC) is expected to dominate the HVDC converter station market due to its lower cost and higher reliability compared to voltage source converter (VSC).

– LCC uses thyristor, which converts AC to DC current. Thyristor is a silicon-based power semiconductor device, which is the heart of the converter station. Also, LCC converter for HVDC is also considered as a current-source converter due to the unidirectional flow of current.

– The thyristor technology has provided a big thrust to the demand for LCC HVDC systems on account of better reliability, which is likely to drive the demand for the market studied.

– The technological developments of thyristor have provided an edge for HVDC converter stations to transfer bulk power over long distances. Therefore, LCC technology finds applications in UHVDC projects proposed in major economies for bulk power transport.

– In August 2019, Siemens won a contract for two converter stations for Viking Link, the first high-voltage direct-current (HVDC) link between Great Britain and Denmark. Siemens will deliver a 1,400 MW converter system for DC voltage of 525 kV (kilovolts) using HVDC Plus technology.

Competitive Landscape:

The HVDC converter station market is consolidated. Some of the key companies in the market include ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, GE Grid Solutions LLC, and XJ Group Corporation.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

