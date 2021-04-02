HVAC Market Recent Trends, Developments, Challenges and Opportunities

Industrial, commercial, and residential buildings are the main end users of HVAC systems. Out of these, the utilization of HVAC systems is currently being observed to be the highest in the commercial buildings across the world. This is because of the increasing usage of these equipment in offices, commercial buildings, and hotels. Moreover, the increasing construction of hotels, on account of the thriving hospitality sector, is also positively impacting the sales of HVAC systems around the world.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) HVAC market is predicted to exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. This would be a result of the rapid economic progress of various regional countries, ballooning infrastructural development and construction activities, and growing urban population in the region. In addition to this, the rising disposable income and purchasing power of people in countries such as China and India is pushing up the sales of HVAC equipment in the region.

Hence, it is safe to say that the demand for HVAC systems and services would surge all over the world in the future years, mainly on account of the increasing construction activities, thriving tourism and hospitality industry, and the rising implementation of government programs in several countries for promoting the usage of HVAC equipment, especially in residential and commercial buildings.

