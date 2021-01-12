Hvac Air Quality Monitoring Market 2027: Set to Witness Adamant Growth with Top Key Players: 3M, Emerson Electric Co, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Siemens, Honeywell International
Global HVAC air quality monitoring market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 6.14 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.3 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in air pollution, Government regulations and policies for air pollution and Public awareness
Market Definition: Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market
Air quality monitoring refers to means through which level of air pollutants can be measured. Normally, different types of devices are used to check the level of pollutants in the air. The HVAC term is used to define air quality when the level of pollutants surpasses the defined limits. Due to the enhancing public awareness related to indoor air pollution in combination with the implementation of effective regulations in monitoring the indoor air quality are the major factors that enhance the demand of this market in the global scenario. These products have wide applications in the field of oil and gas where proper examination of toxic gases are required preventing the capital loss.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in air pollution due to industries, automobiles and others
- Government regulations and policies to control the air pollution
- Increase in Public awareness for health related issues
- Construction of green building because of escalating environment concern
Market Restraints:
- High Cost of products related to air quality measurement
- Limitations in technology to measure the level of pollutants in environment
Segmentation: Global HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market
By Product
- Indoor monitors
- Fixed
- Portable
- Outdoor monitors
- Fixed
- Portable
- Dust & Particulate
- AQM Stations
- Wearable monitors
By Sample Method
- Active/Continuous Monitoring
- Passive Monitoring
- Intermittent Monitoring
- Manual Monitoring
- Stack Monitoring
By Pollutant
- Chemical Pollutants
- NOX
- SOX
- COX
- VOCs
- Other Chemical Pollutant
- Physical Pollutants
- Particulate Matter
- Other Physical Pollutants
- Biological Pollutants
By End-User
- Government Agencies and Academic Institutes
- Commercial and Residential Users
- Petrochemical Industry
- Power Generation Plants
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Smart City Authority
- Others
By Application
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Institutional
- Residential sectors
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In October 2018, Kaiterra which is specialized in indoor air quality monitors entered with launch of Sensedge into the Indian Market. Sensedge measures the indoor pollution on real time basis which would help in tracking the air pollution at any particular time.
- In March 2018, Airviz which is a start up in Pittsburgh, has announced Bluetooth-enabled HVAC air filter with application monitoring. Airviz developed Speck enabled air filter with the 3M whose sole function is to improve the quality of air in homes and can be controlled through the smart application.
Competitive Analysis
Global HVAC air quality monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of HVAC air quality monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working global HVAC air quality monitoring market are 3M, Emerson Electric Co, Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, TSI, Aeroqual, Air Monitors, Biovac System Inc., Kanomax USA, Inc, Forbix Semicon India Pvt ltd, VentilationControlProducts.net, DylosCorporation.com, Veris Industries, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Servomex, Horiba Ltd, Tisch Environmental Inc, Spectris, Merck & CO., Inc and others.
The HVAC Air Quality Monitoring market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to HVAC Air Quality Monitoring market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of HVAC Air Quality Monitoring market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new HVAC Air Quality Monitoring market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for HVAC Air Quality Monitoring. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
