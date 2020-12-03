Hurry up, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is back in promotion

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a high quality video projector that is very successful thanks to its many arguments. The latter is currently being advertised. We have to react before the supply runs out.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact projector: compact but powerful

Even if the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector is a very compact projector, it cannot envy the larger models, and under certain conditions even better.

Thanks to this little white and gray box, you can enjoy your films, series and videos just like in the cinema by projecting the image on your wall. In terms of image size, a diagonal of 60 to 120 inches can be displayed with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it is HDR10 certified, so you can get a detailed picture with good contrast.

The audio portion is Dolby Audio approved, so you can fully immerse yourself in the heart of the action. However, you can still opt for a soundbar or portable speaker like the ones on offer yesterday.

Unlike large projectors, Xiaomi has developed an airtight system to prevent dust from damaging the optics and an extremely quiet cooling system.

Finally, you should know that the latter has Android TV so you can easily access the Play Store and install whatever applications you want (Netflix, MyCanal, Disney +, Prime Video, YouTube …).

While it was introduced around 800/900 euros, it has repeatedly benefited from a drop in prices. Today the Xiaomi Mi Smart Compact Projector costs 329.99 euros.

3 good reasons to crack

Android TV system Full HD resolution up to 120 inches HDR10 and Dolby Audio compatibility

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.