Hungary’s ruling party, Fidesz, is leaving the EPP for good | Free press

The ways vary. The Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian Fidesz Party says “Goodbye!” The European People’s Party has lost one member, albeit a problematic member.

Budapest / Brussels (dpa) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his ruling party Fidesz have completely broken with the European People’s Party (EPP).

This is evident from a letter from Fidesz to the EPP, the receipt of which was confirmed by the Christian Democratic party family of the German news agency in Brussels. EPP President Donald Tusk was relieved, but would have liked this move much earlier.

For two years now, right-wing nationalist Fidesz’s membership of the EPP, which also includes the CDU and CSU, has been suspended. At the beginning of the month, the twelve Fidesz MPs eventually left the EPP group in the European Parliament in a dispute. The fact that Fidesz would also break with the party has since been considered a matter of form.

Fidesz’s international secretariat has now sent the relevant letter. The party no longer wants to keep membership of the EPP and is therefore terminating membership. Katalin Novak, Fidesz vice president, responded to the letter on Twitter, saying, “It’s time to say goodbye.”

The end of Fidesz’s membership in the party and parliamentary group followed years of disagreement over the fundamental values ​​of the EU and the rule of law. At the party level, Fidesz’s membership had been suspended since March 2019. Even then, suspected violations by Hungary of fundamental EU values ​​and verbal attacks by Fidesz politicians on then-head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker were decisive for this.

EPP Chairman Tusk has long been pushing for Fidesz to be deported, but fails to get his way. He now wrote on Twitter: “Fidesz has left Christian Democracy. In fact, he left many years ago. “

For a long time, the German Union parties, among others, sought dialogue with Orban and wanted to keep his party. They argued, among other things, that Fidesz could otherwise join forces with other right-wing parties. CSU Deputy and EPP Group Chairman Manfred Weber, who sees himself as a bridge builder, said after Fidesz left the parliamentary group: Orban’s party is no longer on the same basis as the Christian Democratic founders, including Konrad Adenauer. “It’s Fidesz who has turned away.”

The right-wing nationalist Orban has long been criticized for his plan for an ‘illiberal’ democracy. This includes refugee, media, university and judicial policy. Legal proceedings are under way against Hungary under Article 7 of the EU Treaties. The European Court of Justice has repeatedly declared large parts of Hungary’s migration policy illegal.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99