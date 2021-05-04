Hungary Third- Party Logistics (3PL) Market Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 To 2025 – GARTNER INTERTRANS HUNGçRIA, DUVENBECK Logisztikai, UPS Healthcare Hungary Zrt., DSV Hung‡ria, DHL Glob‡l, LIEGL & DACHSER, Schenker Nemzetkšzi, TNT Express Hungary Kft., Ekol Logistics

The Hungary Third- Party Logistics (3PL) Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the Hungary Third- Party Logistics (3PL) market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Hungary Third- Party Logistics (3PL) market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the key players are GARTNER INTERTRANS HUNGçRIA, DUVENBECK Logisztikai, UPS Healthcare Hungary Zrt., DSV Hung‡ria, DHL Glob‡l, LIEGL & DACHSER, Schenker Nemzetkšzi, TNT Express Hungary Kft., Ekol Logistics, WABERER’S INTERNATIONAL, Hunland Trans, Raben Trans European Hungary, FIEGE Sz‡ll’tm‡nyoz‡si, KARZOL-TRANS and Others.

The Hungarian 3PL market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of over 3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Market Trends

Growth in the Demand for Warehousing Sector

Warehousing sector is developing vigorously in order to accommodate production requirements in the country. Manufacturers are increasingly demanding innovative solutions in warehousing and inventory management.

Large-scale new investments are being made in the Hungarian automotive industry, mainly in the areas of electro-mobility.

Growth in the Chemical Sector in Hungary

The chemical industry is the second-largest contributor to Hungary’s economy after automobile production, accounting for more than 14% of gross domestic product (GDP) every year since 2012. Many companies have started investing in expanding their production and storage capacities in order to meet the increasing demand of the construction sector for building materials, construction chemicals and insulation materials.

