Hungary Settles Russia’s Bill With Ukraine to Restore Oil Flows
BERLIN — Hungary’s major oil conglomerate stated on Wednesday that it might pay an excellent invoice owed by Russia’s oil pipeline operator to the Ukrainian authorities, clearing the best way for Russian oil deliveries to renew to 3 Central European international locations.
Analysts described the monetary association as an surprising boomerang impact of sanctions imposed on Moscow.
The conglomerate, MOL Group, an administrator of the Hungarian arm of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, stated on Wednesday that it had “transferred the charge due for the usage of the Ukrainian part of the pipeline.”
Ukraine pledged to renew deliveries of Russian crude to the three international locations, Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, “inside a matter of days,” MOL stated.
The authorities in these three international locations stated on Tuesday that Russian oil deliveries from the pipeline had stopped final week over “technical” banking points linked to the sanctions Europe had imposed on Russia to punish it for invading Ukraine in February.
“This appears to be simply one other instance of the ‘pleasant hearth’ from the sanctions that’s going to harm some European international locations, on this case Hungary,” Vitaly Yermakov, a senior analysis fellow with Oxford Vitality, stated in an e mail. “Sanctioning financial exercise is a blunt weapon that may have unintended penalties.”
Led by Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, the three international locations had lobbied for oil delivered by pipeline, versus by tankers, to be exempted from a European Union resolution to start out banning imports of Russian oil later this yr.
All three rely closely on Russian oil to gasoline their economies, however none extra so than Hungary. MOL, which is among the nation’s largest and most worthwhile firms, introduced in April that it might pay dividends of $652 million to shareholders.
Mr. Orban’s Fidesz social gathering received a landslide victory in April elections on the promise that, because of low-cost vitality from Russia, fuel and utility costs wouldn’t skyrocket as that they had elsewhere in Europe. However this month, Mr. Orban’s authorities was pressured to scrap a worth cap on energy for higher-usage households, as the worth of vitality has continued to climb.
Hungary, together with Slovakia and Czech Republic, sit on the finish of the southern arm of the Druzhba pipeline. Mr. Yermakov stated that they had no viable options to Russian oil within the quick time period.
Germany and Poland, on the northern finish of the pipeline, have stopped buying Russian crude and as a substitute begun buying it from different suppliers and having it shipped to ports on their northern coasts.
A tanker carrying a cargo of U.S. bitter crude, which has similarities in grade to the Russian oil delivered by means of the Druzhba pipeline, arrived on the German port of Rostock final week, Reuters reported, citing analyst and vessel monitoring knowledge.
A pipeline connects Rostock’s oil terminal on the Baltic Sea to the 2 major refineries in japanese Germany, PCK refinery in Schwedt and Leuna, each of which trusted Russia for deliveries till the beginning of the struggle.
Benjamin Novak contributed reporting from Budapest.