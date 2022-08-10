Hungary Settles Russia’s Bill With Ukraine to Restore Oil Flows

BERLIN — Hungary’s major oil conglomerate stated on Wednesday that it might pay an excellent invoice owed by Russia’s oil pipeline operator to the Ukrainian authorities, clearing the best way for Russian oil deliveries to renew to 3 Central European international locations.

Analysts described the monetary association as an surprising boomerang impact of sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The conglomerate, MOL Group, an administrator of the Hungarian arm of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, stated on Wednesday that it had “transferred the charge due for the usage of the Ukrainian part of the pipeline.”