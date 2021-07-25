Hungary: Major demonstration for non-heterosexual rights | free press

This year’s parade of the Hungarian LGTB community has become a political event. The reason is the policy of the right-wing central government, which is aimed at sexual minorities.

Budapest (AP) – Tens of thousands demonstrated on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary, for the rights of non-heterosexual people (LGBT).

The annual march of the organization “Budapest Pride” took place this time against the background of the politics of the right-wing national Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which is increasingly targeting homosexuals and other sexual minorities. There are many indications that this will be one of the main campaign topics. The organizers spoke of a record participation in the Pride March, about 30,000 people were present.

Orban’s likely challenger in the spring 2022 general election, Gergely Karacsony, called for tolerance towards sexual minorities on Saturday night. “We are all created in the image of the Creator, and although we are not of the same species, we are equal,” Karacsony stressed at Pride’s closing party. “How does one come to implement a policy of nefariousness toward the Creator?” The left-liberal-green Karacsony has been mayor of Budapest since 2019. This fall, Hungary’s opposition parties will decide whether to support him as Orban’s opponent in the parliamentary elections. His chances are very good.

In Hungary, children are not allowed to access information about non-heterosexual lifestyles, either in school classes or through publications. This is regulated by a new law passed in June at the instigation of the government. In addition, advertising portraying homosexuals or transsexuals as part of the normal course of business is prohibited. The European Commission is considering legal action against Hungary over this law.

Orban announced a referendum on Wednesday in which Hungarians would vote on the content of this law. In addition, the head of government on Friday issued a regulation banning the Hungarian state from accepting EU corona aid if Brussels makes its approval conditional on the abolition of the anti-LGBT law. As a result, the country could lose €7.2 billion from the EU development fund.