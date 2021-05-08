Hungary Freight and Logistics Market Growing Massively by 2021-2025 Major Players: APL, Austromar, Cargill, CEVA, db Schenker

The Hungary Freight and Logistics Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered using principal and subordinate research methodologies. Both these methods are directed towards cooperating accurate and meticulous data concerning the market dynamics, historical events, and the current market landscape. Additionally, the report also includes a SWOT analysis that concludes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the overall market. The report also takes into account the impact of the COVID-19 and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19.

The Hungary freight and logistics market has been on a constant rise for the past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% in the coming years. The net turnover of the logistics service providers in Hungary of around HUF 3,400 billion, accounts for nearly 5% of the total net turnover of the national economy. Currently, there are 40,000 logistics companies in Hungary, of which a significant part are small and medium-sized enterprises. The Hungarian logistics sector employs 259 thousand people, which is around 6.5% of the total employment on the countries labor force. The Logistics sector accounts for 6.3% of the Hungarian gross domestic product.

Top Key Players in the Hungary Freight and Logistics Market: APL, Austromar, Cargill, CEVA, db Schenker, JFC, KTI, Logwin, Nec Logistics, Raben, Rhenus and Yusen.

Key Market Trends

Trans-European Transport Network & Infrastructure in Hungary

Due to its geographical position, Hungary occupies a central position in Europe. The country is crossed by four Trans-European Transport Corridors (TEN-T), each reaching the capital. Hungary currently has four fully operational Rail Freight Corridors: Orient-East Med, Mediterranean, Amber and Rhine Danube. It is also located at the intersection of two European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) lines. Therefore, the country is acting as a ferry linking the European Union with the rest of Europe from the south (Serbia) and the north-east (Ukraine). This makes Hungary one of the most important transport hubs, providing easy access to all parts of Europe: by rail, road, air and water transport.

Shift towards Intermodal Freight Transport

In Hungary currently, the most utilized mode of transporting goods is through Roadways. If about 10-20% of long-distance road freight traffic would be shifted to rail and waterway transport, the environmental burden of public roads could be reduced by tens of billions of forints (HUF). There are more than 500,000 heavy goods vehicles on the roads of Budapest and within 70 km of the city every year. About 5% to 10% of this traffic could be a potential business partners for rail intermodal freight transport, which would mean intermodal transport of up to 25,000 to 50,000 heavy goods trailers per year. In order to facilitate this shift from road to rail and waterways, many improvements have been initiated by the Hungarian Government. The road, rail and waterway partnerships have been upgraded, allowing carriers to save costs and to compensate the significant driver shortage. Also new industrial parks, larger warehouses and logistics centers are being encouraged to build rail links.

