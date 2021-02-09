Hungary Freight And Logistics Market Business Opportunities, Segmentation And Forecast 2021-2025 | APL, Austromar, Cargill, CEVA, db Schenker

The Hungary Freight And Logistics Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Hungary Freight And Logistics market report provide information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Hungary Freight And Logistics market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Hungary Freight And Logistics market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Hungary Freight And Logistics industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Hungary freight and logistics market has been on a constant rise since the past few years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% in the coming years 2021-2025.

Competitive Landscape: APL, Austromar, Cargill, CEVA, db Schenker, JFC, KTI, Logwin, Nec Logistics, Raben, Rhenus, Yusen, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356445/hungary-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=56

Key Market Trends

Trans-European Transport Network & Infrastructure in Hungary

Due to its geographical position, Hungary occupies a central position in Europe. The country is crossed by four Trans-European Transport Corridors (TEN-T), each reaching the capital. Hungary currently has four fully operational Rail Freight Corridors: Orient-East Med, Mediterranean, Amber and Rhine Danube. It is also located at the intersection of two European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) lines. Therefore, the country is acting as a ferry linking the European Union with the rest of Europe from the south (Serbia) and the north-east (Ukraine). This makes Hungary one of the most important transport hubs, providing easy access to all parts of Europe: by rail, road, air and water transport.

Over the Years, government has made huge investments to all modes of transport (rail, road, air, water) in order to develop them to the most efficient level of functioning. Further, the Hungarian government has budgeted to spend HUF 3,200 billion on road development and HUF 1,500 billion on railway development by 2022. So, for next few years extraordinary developments are expected on the entire Hungarian road and rail network.

Shift towards Intermodal Freight Transport

In Hungary currently the most utilized mode of transporting goods is through Roadways. If about 10-20% of long-distance road freight traffic would be shifted to rail and waterway transport, the environmental burden of public roads could be reduced by tens of billions of forints (HUF). There are more than 500,000 heavy goods vehicles on the roads of Budapest and within 70 km of the city every year. About 5% to 10% of this traffic could be potential business partner for rail intermodal freight transport, which would mean intermodal transport of up to 25,000 to 50,000 heavy goods trailer per year. In order to facilitate this shift from road to rail and waterways many improvements have been initiated by the Hungarian Government. The road, rail and waterway partnerships have been upgraded, allowing carriers to save costs and to compensate the significant driver shortage. Also new industrial parks, larger warehouses and logistics centers are being encouraged to build rail links.

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC on “Hungary Freight And Logistics Market”

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192356445/hungary-freight-and-logistics-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Hungary Freight And Logistics Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Hungary Freight And Logistics market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market insights reports provide global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.