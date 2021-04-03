Humidity Sensors Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – General Electric Company, Laird Connectivity, E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Honeywell International Inc., Mischell Instrument UK

The Humidity Sensors Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Humidity Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Humidity Sensors Market are General Electric Company, Laird Connectivity, E+E Elektronik Ges.m.b.H, Honeywell International Inc., Mischell Instrument UK, TE Connectivity Ltd., Sensirion AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, STMicroelectronics International N.V. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growth in the Automotive Sector is Expected to Drive the Market

– Based on end-use, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to the increasing adoption of the humidity sensor to ensure that air inside the car is optimally regulated. These sensors can particularly help in preventing windscreen fogging inside the car cabin. These sensors are also be used to monitor the dew point and air intake of cars.

– In the automotive industry, capacitive humidity sensors are used in their millions in modern control circuits, designed to adapt fuel mixtures, control air conditioning systems, or detect fogged-up windscreens.

– Automotive businesses all over the world are concentrating on vehicle electrification, where humid sensors have extensive use. According to EV-volumes.com, global plug-in vehicle deliveries of 2019 reached 2264 400 units, 9 % higher than for 2018, which is a clear departure from the growth rates of the previous six years, which were between 46 and 69 %.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

