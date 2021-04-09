Human services software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to simplified data entry and advancement in activity tracking, Says Absolute Markets Insights.

Human services software has evolved rapidly in the last couple of decades owing to technological advancements in the field. Initially, on-premise services platform had been popular among the organizations. However, technological disruption has unleashed the cloud based human services software globally, which reinvented the whole human services software market. As a matter of fact, the demand for the human services technologies has sky rocketed. The technological advancement has improved the delivery of human services and public assistances by structuring upon investigation for ensuring transparency around program performance. Through the help of human services software, technology finds a way to automate routine practices. The Department of Children and Families in Florida has introduced and deployed voice recognition software, which supports caseworkers in the field by transcribing case interviews. The same type of tools also pave way in allowing self-service, permitting clients to renew benefits and check submissions without requiring in-person assistance.

Technology innovation proves vital in revealing important information to residents and enhancing the inspection and decision-making of administrators, company officials, and the general public. In the United States, Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families formulated the Real Connections program, which analyzes and evaluate data on a child’s social network. The analyzed data help the department to identify mentors best suited for their child. In hospitals, pictorial demonstration of health data in the map surges transparency of the state’s network of hospitals, eventually holding hospitals accountable for delivering safe and effective care for patients. The major factor that drives the human services software market is the simplified data entry and presence of activity tracking. The implementation of human service software has automated whole data collection process, which enables employees to complete the data entry process within a limited amount of time.

The case management solutions is one of the primary application of human service software market, which allow organizations in the health and human services sector to gather information in a solitary, protected location and report on the effect of the services provided by them. These solutions are designed to accumulate data and meet compliance needs. The analytical capabilities of the aforementioned software allows agencies to recognize and formulate more effective services for clients. In Oklahoma, as part of the Medicaid program, medical representatives examine patients’ information through human service solutions that helps in identifying individuals prone to poor health outcomes.

In terms of revenue, human services software market was valued at US$ 641.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,135.9 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027). The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of human service software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes majorly on the different geographical regions world wide

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of geographical locations, North America accounted over 30% of the total market in 2018 owing to its advanced technological innovations

Web based services holds the major market share among the platform category owing to the earlier introduction of web-based services, which results in holding specific share in the market. But app based services are also becoming popular with an estimated CAGR of 7.4%. Rising popularity is due to the increasing demand among the Generation Z and millennial population group.

Some of the players operating in the human services software market are Accenture, IBM Corp Infosys Public Services, SAP SE and Social Solutions amongst others.

Global Human Services Software Market :

By component

Solution

Service

By Platform

Web Based

App Based

By End Users

Social and Health Agencies

Non-Profit Organizations

Government

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



