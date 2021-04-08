Human Resource Outsourcing Market Booming: Projected to Touch USD 153.67 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of6.18 % during the forecast period (2020 to 2027)

A study, recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Human Resource Outsourcing Market is projected to reach USD 153.67 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.18 % during the forecast period.

Human Resource Outsourcing is a procedure where the company takes the help of a third party for managing its HR Functions. The company may outsource a few or all HR activities to a single or many third-party service providers. Generally, HR Functions, which are less critical and less confidential, are often outsourced by businesses. Outsourcing HR functions allows in-house HR staff to focus more on business decisions instead of focusing only on routine tasks. If the HR staff of a company is relieved of managerial duties, it would be able to perform at a higher level. Additionally, HR outsourcing allows a company to save money and resources while still giving them a competitive advantage in their human resource practices and providing better service to their workforce.

Growth Drivers

Ability to focus on core expertise

Considering the diverse functions that HR management is responsible for, it is easy to imagine all of the paperwork and administrative tasks that go along with performing those HR functions internally.These tasks can be highly time-consuming for the HR staff. Outsourcing certain HR duties free up precious time for internal HR professionals, thus, enabling them to concentrate on more critical issues.

High cost related to HR Management

The cost of HR management can get pretty high considering all the activities that a traditional HR department is responsible for. This is a problem, particularly for those organizations that do not want their HR to be in charge of all HR functions, such as recruiting, selection, payroll, compliance, and training. If, on the other hand, a company plans to recruit a large team in the same department, it must be responsible for not only the employees’ wages but also for perks, taxes, and other company benefits. Since the HR department does not directly produce income for the business, maintaining in-house HR requires a substantial allocation of capital.

Recent Developments

In July 2019, Ultimate Software introduced Employee File Storage, enabling HR professionals to securely exchange information with third parties regardless of their location.

In October 2018, Oracle introduced AI capabilities in HCM, allowing the HR-trained bot to answer basic HR questions quickly and easily.

Competitive landscape



Key players in Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market are Accenture PLC, Capita plc., Northgate Capital, LLC, Xansa Plc., Vertex Inc., Ceridian HCM, Inc., ADP, LLC., IBM, Oracle, Aon Hewitt, and Adecco S.A. and other noticeable players.

The global human resource outsourcing market is highly competitive. As a result, market players are forced to constantly innovate in order to thrive, grow, and retain competitive positions.To stand out in the market, competitors are increasingly leveraging technological innovation and development to optimize the performance of their existing HRO software.

